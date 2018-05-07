Cardi B Accused Of Copying Beyonce With Her Met Gala Headdress

Woah! Cardi B just stunned everyone with her intricate headdress! But unfortunately she’s being dragged online for imitating Beyonce’s 2017 Grammys performance look!

Leave it to Cardi B, 25 to drop jaws at the 2018 Met Gala. The rapper showed up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7 in one of the craziest looks of the night, wearing a bejeweled cream Moschino gown with a matching headpiece. While she’s totally slaying in this look, Twitter is actually pretty mad about it. People online are calling her out for copying Beyonce‘s 2017 Grammys performance ensemble! It also doesn’t help that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is currently pregnant, just as Queen Bey was when she wore her iconic gold beaded dress and matching crown.

“Can’t be here for Cardi….only cuz Bey did it 1st,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing the expectant mother’s Met Gala outfit. “Cardi Looks Good. But I Feel Like It’s Too Similar To Bey’s Performance Look. And I Like Bey’s Better,” another noted. But another fan came to Cardi’s defense by making a very valid point about this year’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. “People are saying Cardi is channeling Bey’s VMA look pregnant and all. Y’all the theme is basically Beyoncé,” the user wrote. True!

While fashion tends to be the biggest focus at the Met Ball, interesting beauty and hair looks have always been a staple on the red carpet. I mean, who could possibly forget when Taylor Swift completely switched up her look for an edgier platinum dye job and black lipstick? And I’m talking pre-dead Taylor here. We’re also all still talking about the massive headdress Sarah Jessica Parker rocked in 2015 when she walked the carpet with Andy Cohen. She was essentially just wearing a giant tower of flames on her head, but hey, it sure was memorable! Then there was Kylie Jenner who turned heads with the icy blonde bob she rocked to the 2017 event. While the lip-kit mogul stuck to a nude shade of lip, swapping out her dark locks for a lighter, brighter hue made a massive impact.

Can’t be here for Cardi….only cuz Bey did it 1st — intialsTRG (@TRGRedThread) May 8, 2018

People are saying Cardi is channeling Bey’s VMA look pregnant and all. Y’all the theme is basically Beyoncé. — CHANELLE (@chanellegardnrr) May 7, 2018

The Met Gala is the perfect time to get experimental with a look, so we totally commend any celebrity who’s willing to branch out from a signature red lip or classic wavy hairdo. Not that those aren’t beautiful, too! Check out the gallery above to see all the best looks from the night!