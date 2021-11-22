Cardi B Reveals Daughter Kulture’s Hilarious Reaction To Getting A Baby Brother — Watch
Cardi B just revealed what daughter Kulture really thinks about welcoming a baby brother to the family. See the three-year-old’s hilarious reaction here!
Cardi B‘s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, has a few thoughts about her new baby brother! On Nov. 20, while answering fan questions before her hosting gig at the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi responded to someone who wondered about her three-year-old daughter’s reaction to her new baby brother. The “Money” rapper simply replied with a clip of the three-year-old, proudly saying how much she wished for a “baby sister” instead.
“A baby sister — I want a baby sister,” Kulture hilariously stated in the video. “Yeah, but it’s a boy!” Cardi responded, writing an ellipses in the tweet to display her metaphorical raised eyebrows at her daughter’s discontent with her new sibling.
Cardi announced the news of her second pregnancy in the best way: on stage at the BET Awards on June 27, performing her song “Type Sh*t” in a tight mesh catsuit that showed off her growing baby bump. After the performance, the “WAP” hitmaker followed up with a series of beautiful maternity shoots on Instagram.