American Music Awards 2021 Winners: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X & More – Full List
And the winner is… Many of the biggest names in music were nominated at the 2021 American Music Awards, so find out who went home with a new trophy for their mantle.
2021 wasn’t going to end with at least one more opportunity to celebrate the biggest and brightest stars in music. The 49th Annual American Music Awards looked to close out the year with one more “biggest night in music,” honoring some of the stars that have made the past twelve months worth living. Hosted by Cardi B and taking place on Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2021 AMAs saw newcomer Olivia Rodrigo lead the pack with seven nominations. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Trending Song (“drivers license”), Favorite Music Video (“drivers license”), Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Song (“drivers license”), and Favorite Pop Album (Sour.)
The Weeknd comes behind Olivia with six nominations. Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and Giveon are also multi-nominated artists, with each up for five awards. Taylor Swift – who holds the record for most AMA wins of any artist ever with 32 overall – is up for three awards: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album (evermore). If Taylor wins any of these, she will have to accept them via satellite, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s skipping this year “to add to the impact” to her recent Saturday Night Live performance.
While Taylor won’t be on hand, plenty of stars are scheduled to light up the stage. Silk Sonic will kick things off, and the night will see BTS perform “My Universe” with Coldplay. They were scheduled to perform their “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion, but she pulled out the day of the show. Italian rockers (and Eurovision 2021 winners) Måneskin will perform, as will Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Chloe (aka Chloe Bailey), Zoe Wees, and Olivia Rodrigo. Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Julieta Venegas will perform “Lo Siento BB,” and Jason Aldean will team with Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Ahead of the Sunday broadcast, the AMAs announced a handful of winners. Keep checking back to see who walked away from the 2021 AMAs with some new trophies.
Winners are in bold.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin’ “
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO, (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Swifties, you voted @taylorswift13 for Favorite Female Pop Artist and she won! CONGRATS! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BRDCIVGgOU
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2021
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
HOTTIES! @theestallion has won Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/IVYu1UPlh7
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2021
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B, “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
BIG congrats to @sanbenito! He's the Favorite Male Latin Artist winner at the #AMAs! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mCrTqbgC8x
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2021
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
