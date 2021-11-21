American Music Awards 2021 Winners: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X & More – Full List

And the winner is… Many of the biggest names in music were nominated at the 2021 American Music Awards, so find out who went home with a new trophy for their mantle.

2021 wasn’t going to end with at least one more opportunity to celebrate the biggest and brightest stars in music. The 49th Annual American Music Awards looked to close out the year with one more “biggest night in music,” honoring some of the stars that have made the past twelve months worth living. Hosted by Cardi B and taking place on Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2021 AMAs saw newcomer Olivia Rodrigo lead the pack with seven nominations. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was up for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Trending Song (“drivers license”), Favorite Music Video (“drivers license”), Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Song (“drivers license”), and Favorite Pop Album (Sour.)

The Weeknd comes behind Olivia with six nominations. Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, and Giveon are also multi-nominated artists, with each up for five awards. Taylor Swift – who holds the record for most AMA wins of any artist ever with 32 overall – is up for three awards: Artist Of The Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album (evermore). If Taylor wins any of these, she will have to accept them via satellite, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s skipping this year “to add to the impact” to her recent Saturday Night Live performance.

While Taylor won’t be on hand, plenty of stars are scheduled to light up the stage. Silk Sonic will kick things off, and the night will see BTS perform “My Universe” with Coldplay. They were scheduled to perform their “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion, but she pulled out the day of the show. Italian rockers (and Eurovision 2021 winners) Måneskin will perform, as will Tyler, The Creator, Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, Chloe (aka Chloe Bailey), Zoe Wees, and Olivia Rodrigo. Bad Bunny, Tainy, and Julieta Venegas will perform “Lo Siento BB,” and Jason Aldean will team with Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Ahead of the Sunday broadcast, the AMAs announced a handful of winners. Keep checking back to see who walked away from the 2021 AMAs with some new trophies.

Winners are in bold.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin’ “

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO, (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Swifties, you voted @taylorswift13 for Favorite Female Pop Artist and she won! CONGRATS! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BRDCIVGgOU — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2021

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B, “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”

Polo G, “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

BIG congrats to @sanbenito! He's the Favorite Male Latin Artist winner at the #AMAs! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mCrTqbgC8x — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2021

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

This post is updating…