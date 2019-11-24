20 Sexiest American Music Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Taylor Swift, J.Lo & More

It’s that time of the year again: the American Music Awards are here! So many of our favorite stars, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more, have stunned on the red carpet over the years — and these are the sexiest of the looks!

The 2019 American Music Awards are upon us! Ahead of this year’s show on Nov. 24, we’re looking back at some of the best looks from years’ past. There have been some pretty sexy ensembles on the AMAs carpet over the years, and we’re still obsessing over some of the outfits! Back in 2017, Selena Gomez made a huge comeback at the American Music Awards. Just months earlier, she received a kidney transplant, and this was her first performance since then. Sel looked incredible in her black leather mini dress, and she had blonde hair at the time to complete the bada** look.

Meanwhile, Sel’s bestie, Taylor Swift, is basically the queen of the AMAs. She is being honored as the Artist of the Decade in 2019, and has attended the show a number of times in the past. One of our favorite AMAs looks from Tay was when she wore a light green ensemble in 2014. The green, cutout dress put her toned abs on display, and Tay pulled it off perfectly. Meanwhile, in 2018, Jennifer Lopez was the star of the red carpet in her plunging pink gown, which also featured a leg slit. So sexy!

The AMAs are obviously all about the music, but sometimes stars outside of the industry attend as presenters, as well. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have both been at the AMAs before, and of course, they stole the show on the red carpet. Then again…when DON’T they!?

There are plenty of other amazing American Music Awards looks where these come from, though! Click through the gallery above to look back at some of our favorite AMAs moments of all-time right here!