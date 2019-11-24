Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Purple Gown On AMAs Red Carpet

The queen of country, Carrie Underwood, made an appearance at the 2019 American Music Awards, and she was absolutely dazzling on the red carpet!

Carrie Underwood attended the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, and she looked beyond amazing. Carrie always kills it on the red carpet, and this time was no different! The country singer wore a sequined purple dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit that added some sex appeal to the ensemble. She completed the look with her hair styled straight and simple, and overall, it was one of our favorite looks of hers EVER!

Carrie’s appearance at the AMAs is fresh off of her epic hosting gig at the CMA Awards earlier this month. She took the reigns as host of the award show for the 12th year in a row. It was all about the ladies at this year’s CMAs, and Carrie was joined by none other than Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton throughout the evening. In addition to hosting, Carrie also performed her hit song, “Drinking Alone.” All in all, it was an incredible night for her!

Things will be a bit more low-key for Carrie at the AMAs, as she’s only attending as a presenter. However, she’s also up for two nominations: Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Of course, Carrie is no stranger to the AMAs, and has already won 13 awards at the show throughout her career.

This is certainly an epic way to close out 2019 for Carrie, who was on tour promoting her album, Cry Pretty, for most of the year. She also welcomed her second child in Jan. 2019, so it’s safe to say that this was quite an epic year for her — and we can’t wait to see what she does next!