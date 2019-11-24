Taylor Swift Slays In A Sparkling Green Dress & Thigh-High Boots At AMAs

The 2019 AMAs are all about Taylor Swift, and she certainly looked like the queen of the night! Ahead of her massive performance at the show, Tay hit the red carpet in one of her best looks ever.

Taylor Swift, 29, is the ARTIST OF THE DECADE at the 2019 American Music Awards, and she certainly looked the part when she hit up the red carpet before the show. Taylor has been slaying the red carpet game this year, and this appearance was no different. The singer wore a dazzling green dress which featured a slit all the way up one side. She paired the look with Casadei thigh-high black boots, which she showed off through the slit. She styled her hair by pulling it back to one side, with her bangs left hanging in the front. Gorgeous!

Later in the show, Taylor will be giving a highly-anticipated performance that fans have been buzzing about for weeks. As Artist of the Decade, Taylor will be singing a medley of her biggest hits of all-time at the show. Unfortunately, there was some controversy in the weeks leading up to her taking the stage. On Nov. 14, Taylor revealed on Twitter that her old record label, Big Machine, which owns the masters to her first six albums, was not licensing her the rights to perform the old songs. An agreement between them was eventually reached, but Taylor’s issues with the label head, Scott Borchetta, as well as Scooter Braun, who acquired Big Machine earlier this year, still stands. This situation has led her to want to make a bigger statement than EVER on the AMAs stage.

Of course, Taylor is no stranger to the American Music Awards. Before the 2019 show, she won 24 awards at the event over the years, and she’s nominated for five more (in addition to Artist of the Decade) in 2019. Taylor is for sure the star of this year’s show!

Meanwhile, 2019, in general, has been a massive year for Taylor. She released her seventh studio album, Lover, back in August, and it received rave reviews. Earlier this week, the record helped earn her THREE Grammy nominations: Song of the Year (for “Lover”), Best Pop Solo Performance (for “You Need To Calm Down”) and Best Pop Vocal Album. 2020 looks like it’s shaping up to be just as good!