Cardi B Snuggles Son Wave, 7 Mos., In Family Photo With Kulture, 3, & Offset

The gang’s all here! Cardi B just shared an adorable family photo on Friday evening, including her husband Offset, sister Hennessy Carolina, and adorable kids, daughter Kulture, 3, and Wave, 7 mos.! The doting mom held her baby boy in her arms on the counter while Kulture was personality plus with her sweet poses to the camera.

Everyone in the family had beautiful Van Cleef & Arpels necklaces and other accessories on, as Cardi shared a video of a gorgeous watch and gift boxes from the French luxury jewelry company in subsequent posts.

The “WAP” rapper has been celebrating her new life as a mom-of-two after welcoming her second child with the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. Cardi took to Instagram after Wave’s birth to share the happy news, simply captioning the photo with “9/4/21.” The married couple looked so in love with their new bundle of joy in the musician’s hospital bed, which included a luxe Louis Vuitton logo blanket.

View Related Gallery Cardi B & Offset's Best PDA Pics Cardi B and Offset in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2018 Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Cardi kept her new baby under wraps for a while until April 14, when she finally shared a series of front-facing shots of the little baby Wave — whose name fans had not yet known. Although Cardi mysteriously captioned the post with a dinosaur, ocean wave, and teddy bear emoji, her hubby Offset finally revealed hisfull name: Wave Set Cepheus.

Cardi was being a mama bear not just to her new baby boy, but her whole family. The 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media on Feb. 7 to clap back at trolls who had some very nasty things to say on the three-year-old’s Instagram page. “Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos,” Cardi replied in a retweet. This could definitely be a reason why she’s been so protective over her baby son.