Cardi B Channels Diana Ross In Gold Dress At The Met Gala

Cardi B slayed on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, May 2. The Grammy-winning rapper was totally beautiful as she arrived for the star-studded party. Cardi’s look harkened back to a classic superstar, as she looked similar to Diana Ross with her hair done up in a short style, very similar to the Motown legend’s iconic look.

Other than the short hair, Cardi went in a gold dress for the event. The sequined gown was certainly eye-catching, as the rapper walked the red carpet with the look fitting for the “Gilded Glamour” dress code for the night. The outfit had matching sleeves that covered the rapper’s forearms. She also had a bold group of chain necklaces that perfectly matched the dress.

The 2022 event mark’s Cardi’s return to the Met Gala, after she skipped the annual party in 2021. The last time Cardi attended the Costume Institute Benefit was in 2019, she went all out with an epic red dress, complete with a feathered headpiece and an incredibly long train that spread out all over the pink carpet to match.

While the red dress was completely epic, it definitely wasn’t the first time that Cardi had stunned as she arrived at the Met Gala. For the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” themed Met Gala, Cardi was absolutely glowing, as she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, now 3, in a cream-colored dress with gems bedazzled on the front, that perfectly showed off her baby bump. The outfit was designed by her friend Jeremy Scott. The look perfectly tied into the theme, as she sported a matching headdress, giving a bit of a halo effect. Cardi looked back on her first Met Gala in a 2020 interview with Vogue. “When you see my look, I feel like you don’t just see a pregnant woman,” she said. “I feel like you see royal-goddess-woman-motherhood.”

While Cardi will undoubtedly have a great time at the Met Gala, it’s been quite a busy year for the “Up” rapper. Cardi and her husband Offset welcomed their son Wave, 7 months, back in September. Wave’s birth made Cardi a mom for the second time, and Offset a father for the fifth time. After keeping their son’s name and face hidden for months, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that they’d named him Wave and posted the first photo of his face back in April.