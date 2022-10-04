Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.

Still, it wasn’t hard to read between the lines. Asked if there was any chance the group would release another album, Quavo admitted, “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, because you know we just came from a loyal family.”

Quavo and Takeoff are uncle and nephew, while Offset is Quavo’s cousin. They were all raised together in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia where they began making music together as teens. Since Offset married Cardi B, 29, in 2017, he’s found his own solo success, perhaps sparking tension within the trio.

Quavo went on, saying their bond was about “s*** that’s supposed to stick together.” But he said he was taking the reported falling out in stride, telling the hosts, “Sometimes, when s*** don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

Takeoff admitted that the duo doesn’t have “all the answers,” but that they’ve been relying on their faith for guidance. “We don’t know all the answers, you feel me?” he told the hosts.

“God knows. We pray a lot, you know? Whatever ain’t right and however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it, we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, that ain’t gon’ change.”

For Quavo, the Offset’s departure was a matter of “loyalty” and not with any record labels or business mumbo-jumbo. He explained, “We gon’ stand on loyalty, you know what I mean? We stand on the real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that s*** ain’t displayed.

“This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control Music], nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And s***, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

Migos was an instant sensation after their debut commercial single “Versace” came out in 2013. From there, they released a slate of hit singles like “Bad and Boujee” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert, 2016), “MotorSport” (with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, 2017), and “Walk It Talk It” (featuring Drake, 2018.) They released 4 full-length albums and were largely credited with bringing their style of Southern rap to the mainstream.

Though they’ve courted split rumors in the past, breakup gossip began to gain traction after Offset and wife Cardi unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. The breakup rumors intensified during summer 2022 after Migos canceled their Governors Ball appearance in June. The gossip persisted after Offset performed two of his solo tracks, not Migos hits, during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.