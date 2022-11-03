Cardi B Honors Offset’s Cousin Takeoff By Retweeting Touching Migos Video Tribute After His Death

Cardi B shared a special video after the tragic death of Takeoff, a member of her husband Offset‘s rap trio Migos. Cardi, 30, retweeted a video from Complex Music where Takeoff, who was Offset’s cousin, shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, as his best gift he’s ever gotten from Offset and Quavo. “My dudes gave me this ring,” the late rapper (who died at 28 years old) said in the video. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Takeoff was with fellow Migos rapper Quavoat 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas on the morning of Nov. 1, when the fatal incident happened. An altercation reportedly broken out when the two were playing dice at the bowling alley. Photos and videos from the scene show a man, presumably Takeoff, on the ground, being tended to by Quavo. Houston police confirmed via Twitter that the shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the head or neck.

Takeoff’s lawyer Drew Findling confirmed the rapper’s death in a statement, received by HollywoodLife. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” he said. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

Migos formed in 2008 and they produced successful albums and songs, including their 2017 single “MotorSport” which was a collaboration with Cardi and Nicki Minaj. The song was released as the lead single of Migos’ third album Culture II. The song peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In October, Takeoff and Quavo released an album without Offset, amidst reports that the group had broken up. Although they never confirmed an official breakup, Takeoff and Quavo hinted that they had parted ways with Offset because he wasn’t loyal. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” Quavo told Big Facts in October. “We just came from a loyal family. We’re supposed to stick together. Sometimes when s*** don’t work out, it’s not meant to be.” In the same interview, Takeoff added, “We always family, [though]. Ain’t nothing going to change.”