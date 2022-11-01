Takeoff: 5 Things To Know About The Migos Rapper Shot & Killed

Takeoff, one of three members of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston, Tex. on Nov. 1, 2022. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” the Grammy-nominated rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling of The Findling Law Firm, said to HollywoodLife in a statement. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

Takeoff was 28 when he was tragically shot at a private party. Quavo, another member of Migos and Takeoff’s uncle, was in attendance at the party but was not reported to have been injured. Learn about the late rapper, who blast into stardom in 2013 following the success of Migos’ hit single “Versace”, here.

Takeoff Was Ready For His Next Musical Chapter

On Oct. 7, 2022, Takeoff and Quavo released their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links, which they promoted during REVOLT.TV’s Drink Champs podcast on Oct. 22. On the show, Takeoff explained that he was ready to reap the rewards of his fame and looked forward to a bright future with Quavo, 31. “Enough is enough. I’m chill and laid back. It’s time to give me my flowers,” the Georgia-born rapper replied to host N.O.R.E.‘s comment that he and Quavo were “shining” on their new album. “I don’t want them when I ain’t here,” he added, meaning that he wants to be celebrated when he is still living. Those words, of course, took on a special meaning when he died less than two weeks later. The Drink Champs interview would be his last.

Although Takeoff and Quavo released music without Offset, the third member of Migos, for the first time, Takeoff had already dipped into a lane of his own back in 2018 when he released his debut solo album, The Last Rocket. The album highlighted Takeoff’s musical prowess and featured only him on each track with no collaborations.

Takeoff Was Worried About Dying Young

Takeoff’s shocking death followed several tragic deaths in the rap and hip-hop community. Earlier in Oct. 2022, rapper Half Ounce, 32, was shot and killed in Los Angeles while walking down the street with his friend. In Sept. 2022, rapper PnB Rock died after being robbed and then shot in Los Angeles. He was 30 years old. Plus, in July of the same year, JayDaYoungan died at the age of 24 after being shot outside his Louisiana home.

Takeoff spoke about the dangers of being successful in the rap and hip-hop world during his Oct. 2022 appearance on Drink Champs and even admitted he’s always careful about what he shares online to avoid being a target. “You’ve got to be careful with social media now. You gotta watch what you post because even though you’re just trying to show off and show your fans stuff, it’s people that follow you and watch you that [have] bad intentions and don’t want the best for you,” he explained. “They’re looking at your page and see you every day… That’s why I don’t even really post like that, or if I do, I post after I left the spot. I post tomorrow or the next day and you think I’m at a location, but nah, I’m at the crib.”

The “Run It Up” rapper also admitted he’s highly superstitious and doesn’t sing about things he does not want to encounter, such as death. “I’m just a witness of manifestation,” he noted. “I’ve seen it, so I know the power of the tongue is powerful. So what you speak comes to existence. There’s certain things you just don’t say.”

Music Was Takeoff’s Only Plan

Takeoff said he worked until his music career took off, because music was his only plan in life. “You know everybody plays sports and did what they did. I ain’t never played sports. I always loved music from the jump, so I didn’t even have a plan B,” he recalled on Drink Champs. “I made myself not have a plan B on purpose just so I could fulfill my plan A,” he continued. “I knew what I was gonna do, and I knew it was what I wanted to do. And I did it, and God is good.”

Quavo Was More Like Takeoff’s Brother

Although Quavo and Takeoff were uncle and nephew, respectively, they were much closer than that. This was exemplified in their new 2022 song “Hotel Lobby”, in which Takeoff rapped, “I call him twin ’cause that be my brother.”

While Quavo and Takeoff were like brothers, there were months of rumors regarding a feud with third Migos member and Quavo’s cousin, Offset, in 2022. The talented trio had been more or less raised as brothers their entire life, as Quavo’s mother, Edna Marshall, raised the three of them in the same household, per Rolling Stone. Rumors of the group’s breakup only grew once Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff in May 2022 and after the latter two formed a duo a few months later.

Despite the apparent rift, Takeoff confirmed on the Big Facts podcast in Oct. 2022 that he still respects Offset as family. “Family always going to be family. We always family. Ain’t nothing gonna change,” he confirmed.

Takeoff Was Not In A Public Relationship When He Died

Takeoff was not dating anyone when he died, and he has no kids. However, he was rumored to have dated Katy Perry and d Bad Girls Club alum Dreamdoll in the past.