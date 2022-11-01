Gucci Mane, Ja Rule, & More Stars Mourn Takeoff After He’s Shot & Killed At 28: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Celebrities including Gucci Mane and Ja Rule are in mourning after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas on the morning of Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to TMZ, who reported that Takeoff was with fellow Migos member Quavo at the time of the incident. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” the fallen rapper’s attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, so many fellow rappers and celebrities posted tributes on social media to honor the “Versace” singer. See their messages below.

Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane, who appeared on Migos’ Culture II album, posted a photo of Takeoff on Instagram as his tribute to the late rapper. He also wrote, “This broke my heart 💔 Rest In Peace.”

Ja Rule

Rapper Ja Rule said on Twitter, “Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.”

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey shared her devastating reaction to Takeoff’s death on Twitter. “RIP Takeoff my heart is broken,” the singer wrote with three broken-heart emojis.

RIP Takeoff 💔💔💔

my heart is broken — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 1, 2022

Keke Palmer

“This is horrible,” Keke Palmer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Takeoff. “From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible,” she added.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland reacted to Takeoff’s death on her Instagram Story. “Keeping his family in my prayers! There are no words…” she said.

Jake Paul

YouTuber Jake Paul had an angry response to Takeoff’s death in a shooting. “Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF,” Jake wrote on Twitter.

Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 1, 2022

Nene Leakes

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes shared love to some of Takeoff’s loved ones on Instagram, as she asked fans for their prayers. “Treet, Edna…I am thinking of you during this painful, traumatizing time and here to support you in anyway that I can! NeNe wrote. “Please lift these mom’s, Takeoff and their entire family in prayer 🙏🏾my deepest condolences,” she added.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor wrote on Instagram, “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please 🥺😢.” She included a photo of Takeoff in the tribute.

Yung Miami

Yung Miami shared her heartbreaking reaction to Takeoff’s passing on Twitter. “Damn takeoff 💔💔💔,” the City Girls rapper wrote.

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Stacey Abrams

Democratic politician and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams reacted to Takeoff’s death on Twitter. Stacey called Takeoff’s passing “a tragic loss” to his home state Georgia and the music industry.

This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry. Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure. My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends and all those who were inspired by his talent. https://t.co/5SI04LzTau — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 1, 2022

Ric Flair

Professional wrestler Ric Flair posted an old photo of himself with all three members of Migos, including Takeoff, after the rapper died. “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff!,” Ric wrote on Twitter, alongside a praying hands emoji.

Bernice King

Martin Luther King Jr.‘s daughter Bernice King shared a moving statement on Twitter following Takeoff’s death. “#Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care,” Bernice said.