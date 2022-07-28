JayDaYoungan: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper, 24, Shot & Killed Outside His Home

JayDaYoungan has died at the age of 24 years old after being shot outside his Louisiana home. Cops confirmed that JayDaYoungan succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition on July 27. “This is a very fluid situation,” police said, according to Page Six. “Our officers are working diligently to identiy the subjects responsible for these crimes.” One of JayDaYoungan’s male relatives was also shot and remains in stable condition.

JayDaYoungan was an up-and-coming rapper from Louisiana, who was signed to Atlantic Records. Social media has been mourning his death ever since news broke in the early hours of July 28. Learn more about JayDaYoungan below.

1. What Is JayDaYoungan’s real name?

Although JayDaYoungan went by his stage name as an artist, he was born Javorius Tykies Scott. He was born on July 15, 1998, which means he had just turned 24 days before his untimely death.

2. JayDaYoungan Is A Rapper

JayDaYoungan began his rap career when he was 18 years old, dropping out of high school to pursue a career in the music industry. He released his first mixtape in 2016, and followed it up with various others. He also released a studio album, Baby23, in June 2020, which reached No. 46 on the Billboard charts. JayDaYoungan’s most recent releases were EPs, Scarred and All is Well, in January and March 2022, respectively.

3. Who Has JayDaYoungan Worked With?

Although his career was fairly short-lived, JayDaYoungan has worked with some familiar names in the hip-hop industry. Some of his collaborators included YFN Lucci, Boosie Badazz and Lil Durk.

4. JayDaYoungan Was A Father

JayDaYoungan left behind a young son when he died. Although the rapper did not post on social media about his son often, he did give him a birthday shoutout in May 2021. “Happy Bday son,” he wrote, alongside a series of photos of them together. “daddy love you. the greatest.”

5. JayDaYoungan’s Legal Troubles

In the years before his death, JayDaYoungan faced a series of legal troubles. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in May 2019, but never stood trial in the case. In March 2020, JayDaYoungan was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman and illegal drug possession. He was then arrested after being accused of being an accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in Sept. 2021, followed by another arrest on multiple charges of child desertion, driving without proof of insurance, drug possession and evidence tampering in October.