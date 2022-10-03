Cardi B Shares Dirty Text Exchange With Offset After Fan Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her

Cardi B, 29, isn’t here for accusations that her hubby Offset, 30, cheated on her. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper clapped back via Twitter after a fan posted a Spongebob Squarepants meme directly suggesting that he has been unfaithful. “Actually this how he be… Thank you,” she captioned the screen shot of her texts, in which she wrote, “Let me stop cause I know you getting horny lol.” She had Offset’s contact adorably labeled, “Hubbington.” The NSFW text exchange continued, but she has since removed the tweet from her 24 million-plus followers. Cardi posted the reaction after a troll shared the meme on October 1, which was captioned, “Man eat that d***” and showed the Nickelodeon cartoon character looking down at a cell phone. “This is how @OffsetYRN be w/random women when @iamcardib be away from home,” it said.

Cardi hasn’t minced words when protecting her relationship with her husband of five years. Just days before the vicious Twitter exchange, she took to Instagram to post a skin-baring pic of her behind as she cozied up to the father of her two children Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1. “I fight for my b****es” and I’m fighting over d*** too,” she captioned a glam September 26 pic in which she showed off her entire backside in a plunging black silk dress as she laid her hand on her husband’s chest. The photo garnered over 6 million likes and nearly 50,000 comments from adoring fans of the longtime power couple.

But they haven’t been without their challenges. The duo temporarily split back in December 2018 when Offset allegedly cheated on his famous wife. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi told Vogue in December 2019. “But it’s real-life sh**. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”