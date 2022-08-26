Cardi B Slams Rumor Of Offset Allegedly Cheating With Saweetie: ‘You Lying’

Cardi B, 29, defended her husband Offset, 30, from a series of hateful tweets on August 24. A Twitter user attacked Cardi continuously and accused her husband of five years of cheating with rapper Saweetie, 29, who used to date Offset’s fellow Migos member Quavo. “No baby you lying,” Cardi said in her response to the troll, where she denied that Offset was unfaithful. “You makin crazy lies starting s**t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

The Twitter troll also brought up Offset’s past drug offense and weapon possessions charges in his attacks on Cardi. Once again, The “I Like It” rapper didn’t hold back and defended her man. “Ouuuuuu my man got a couple weed charges and gun charges cause he ain’t no P*ssy and was a hustler …rather d*ck slinging then taking P*ssy from b**ches ….you bringing my ni**a up trying to get me mad …LETS NOT TALK ABOUT HUSBANDS NOW,” Cardi said.

There were many more hateful tweets directed at Cardi, who didn’t back down once from her hater. Offset didn’t comment on the drama, and he apparently didn’t need to, since his wife had everything handled on her own. Cardi’s fans rallied around her and even got her remark “let’s not talk about the husbands” to trend on Twitter.

Cardi was insistent that her husband didn’t cheat with Saweetie, but Offset has fooled around during his relationship with Cardi before. In fact, Cardi actually filed for divorce in September 2020 after she caught Offset cheating for the second time. The first instance of cheating was in December 2018. However, Cardi forgave her man both times and filed an amended divorce petition to retract her initial filing. She opened up about the cheating scandal in her Dec. 2019 cover interview with Vogue and revealed that “a lot of people were so mad at me” for her decision. Cardi also said in the interview, “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it.”

Since the last cheating scandal, Cardi and Offset have seemed happier than ever. They have two kids together, daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 11 months. Cardi and Offset are focused on their careers, while also being the best parents to their kids and great spouses to one another.