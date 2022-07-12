Cardi B & Offset Gift Daughter Kulture $50,000 In Cash For Her 4th Birthday: Watch

Not all little girls get coloring books, crayons, or fake fairy wings for their birthday –especially not when their parents are Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30! On July 10, the couple’s lucky little girl Kulture Kiari Cephus celebrated her 4th birthday. To commemorate the joyous occasion, she was gifted $50,000 in cash from her parents, which Offset proudly shared with fans in an Instagram video.
#Offset & #Cardib daughter #Kulture easily pulling out $50K for her birthday👀 pic.twitter.com/wytAcpIjEs
— D Plug (@Dplugtalk) July 11, 2022
In the video, which was re-shared by a fan @Dplugtalk on Twitter, Kulture was seen in the back of a luxury vehicle with a huge smile on her face — and for good reason! The clip starts off with Offset getting the attention of Kulture from outside of the vehicle. “Birthday girl, birthday girl,” he said.
“Dad are you gonna buy me cotton candy,” she asked her father, to which he responded, “Yes. I am gonna buy you cotton candy.” The video then cuts to Kulture holding up a stack of cash, which was later revealed to be $50,000 that was broken up into five stacks of $10,000 each!
Cardi B then asked her daughter, “What is that?” She looked over at her mother, who was also outside of the vehicle, “A ticket.” Offset then said to her, “A ticket is a million girl. That’s 50. Say 50.” Kulture did not hesitate and she responded to her dad, “50.” As HollywoodLife reported, Cardi B and her husband shared a kiss onstage on July 8 at the Wireless Festival in London — proving that their love is still very much alive!