Cardi B & Offset Gift Daughter Kulture $50,000 In Cash For Her 4th Birthday: Watch

Not all little girls get coloring books, crayons, or fake fairy wings for their birthday –especially not when their parents are Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30! On July 10, the couple’s lucky little girl Kulture Kiari Cephus celebrated her 4th birthday. To commemorate the joyous occasion, she was gifted $50,000 in cash from her parents, which Offset proudly shared with fans in an Instagram video.

In the video, which was re-shared by a fan @Dplugtalk on Twitter, Kulture was seen in the back of a luxury vehicle with a huge smile on her face — and for good reason! The clip starts off with Offset getting the attention of Kulture from outside of the vehicle. “Birthday girl, birthday girl,” he said.

View Related Gallery Kulture Kiari Cephus: See Adorable Photos Of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl *EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream. Official photos from the New Jersey entertainment complex show the hip hop couple had a splashing time at the world’s largest indoor wave pool with daughter Kulture. Smiling Cardi looked on proudly as hands-on dad Offset played in the water with their little girl. Son Wave was also with the group but was not pictured. The “Bodak Yellow” star also ventured into the water as she paddled while laughing and playing with Kulture, keeping her famous curves covered in a bright sarong wrap she bought at the Dreamworks Water Park Gift Shop. Offset seemed to be having a great time with his friends on Shrek’s Sinkhole Slammer. *BYLINE: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega. 20 Jun 2022 Pictured: Cardi B and Offset enjoy a fun family day with daughter Kulture at Dreamworks Water Park at American Dream in New Jersey. *BYLINE: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega. Photo credit: Courtesy of American Dream/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA870635_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“Dad are you gonna buy me cotton candy,” she asked her father, to which he responded, “Yes. I am gonna buy you cotton candy.” The video then cuts to Kulture holding up a stack of cash, which was later revealed to be $50,000 that was broken up into five stacks of $10,000 each!

Cardi B then asked her daughter, “What is that?” She looked over at her mother, who was also outside of the vehicle, “A ticket.” Offset then said to her, “A ticket is a million girl. That’s 50. Say 50.” Kulture did not hesitate and she responded to her dad, “50.” As HollywoodLife reported, Cardi B and her husband shared a kiss onstage on July 8 at the Wireless Festival in London — proving that their love is still very much alive!