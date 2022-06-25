Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer was quick to protect her daughter she shares with rapper Offset, telling the online critic to 'go play in traffic.'

June 25, 2022 1:08PM EDT
Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”

The Grammy winner followed up her epic response with: “Don’t bring my kids up on s**t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod [sic] vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?”

Dealing with internet bullies is nothing new for Cardi and Offset, who told Essence that the harassment was one of the reasons they waited to reveal Wave’s name to the public. “We want to protect our feelings, because we get very, very angry and upset,” Cardi explained. “We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through. So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us.”

Cardi B clapped back after a troll said her daughter had autism. (NYP/BLM / BACKGRID)

Protecting their kids also includes trying to raise them out of the shadow of celebrity. “We still teach our kids like normal parents,” Offset said. “I’ve never told my daughter she’s a celebrity. I want her to have the mind of a working person. I always tell my kids how hard I worked, how many years I put in to be in a position where everything is good.”

In April 2018, Cardi and Offset announced they were pregnant with Kulture seven months after they married. Kulture’s baby brother Wave was welcomed on September 4, 2021 by the blended family — Offset has three other children from previous relationships: daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7.

