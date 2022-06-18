Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B cheered her youngest son on as he kicked his feet quickly and smiled in the arms of his loving dad Offset, who looked as proud as could be, in a new video.

June 18, 2022 1:37PM EDT
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.

“Go Wave!,” Cardi could be heard saying multiple times in the background. Once the video made its way around the internet through other accounts, fans didn’t hesitate to share their joy over the cute clip. Many also compared the little boy to his older sister Kulture, 3. “He looks just like Kulture,” one fan wrote while another called him “Kulture’s twin.”

Before Cardi shared the new video of Wave, she shared a series of photos of him earlier this month. In the memorable close-up pics, he looked happy and content as she looked into the camera with his gorgeous eyes during various moments. One snapshot showed him wearing a diamond necklace while another showed him with a bathrobe hood over his head.

Cardi B & Offset during a previous event. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Cardi isn’t the only one who shares pics and video clips of Wave on her social media page. Offset also shares precious gems of his youngest child on his own page. In May, he posted sweet photos of him holding Wave as he lovingly looked down at him and pulled him in close for a hug. He wore a white mesh vest and diamond necklaces as his mini me wore a gray and blue Mickey Mouse outfit. “BIG WAVE,” the Migos rapper appropriately captioned the pics.

Cardi and Offset, who have been married since 2017, privately welcomed Wave in Sept. 2021. He’s their second child together. The lovebirds also share Kulture, who was born in July 2018 after Cardi kept her pregnancy private during the first few months.

