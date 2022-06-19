Cardi B Helps Kulture, 4, & Wave, 9 Mos., Surprise Offset With Breakfast In Bed On Father’s Day

Cardi B, 29, showed her appreciation for her husband Offset, 30, on Father’s Day and it was so sweet! The rapper, who shares daughter Kulture, 3, and nine-month-old son Wave with the Migos member, surprised him with a big and delicious-looking breakfast in bed, in a new video she posted to her Instagram story on June 19. It included several kinds of breakfast food, including bacon, eggs, potatoes, and more.

“Happy Father’s Day,” Cardi could be heard happily telling her smiling hubby, in the clip. He was only wearing red shorts and appeared surprised and grateful for the food as his wife handed it to him on a tray as he sat in bed. Four of his five kids, who also include Jordan, 12, Kalea, 7, and Kody, 7, from previous relationships, were with the Bodak Yellow creator as they excitingly surrounded the bed to give him the breakfast on the special day.

The breakfast wasn’t the only surprise. Cardi also showed her appreciation for Offset by setting up a ton of balloons, including some that spelled out Happy Father’s Day, and laying out several gifts from his kids, in the downstairs area of their house. She also shared a video of him walking down the steps to the display and he was so floored that he even replied with, “You treat me like a king!” His kids handed him their gifts and cards and he was all smiles as he read them out loud before thanking and hugging them.

Cardi’s surprise for Offset comes after she made headlines for posting an adorable video of Offset dancing with his youngest son, Wave. The doting dad had him in his arms as he quickly kicked his feet and the proud mom encouraged him to keep going by cheering him on. The duo matched in white tops and it was a true bonding moment that Cardi’s fans absolutely loved.

When Offset isn’t getting praise for his cute relationship with Wave, he’s doing so for the one with Kulture. The little girl gave her dad a loving kiss on the cheek before her first day of school, in a cute pic he shared to his social media page back in Sept. She was holding her Disney princess backpack as the rapper bent down with an umbrella over their heads during the rainy day, and it truly showed off the love he has for his mini me.