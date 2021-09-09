Offset Gets A Kiss From Daughter Kulture On Her First Day Of School — Photo

A week after the birth of her baby brother, Kulture began her first day of school! See the adorable photo shared by her dad Offset.

They grow up so fast. Offset shared a sweet snapshot from daughter Kulture’s first day of school. The rapper, real name Kiari Cephus, 29, receives a smooch on the cheek from his firstborn with wife Cardi B in the Instagram post shared on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“KK first day,” the rapper captioned the post. For her first day, Kulture looked stylish in a white turtleneck and olive green coat and skirt set. The pièce de résistance? Her adorable Disney princess rolling backpack with Cinderella, Tiana, Belle, Aurora, and Jasmine.

Kulture’s big day comes after she became a big sister last week. Cardi, 28, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on September 4. Cardi shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her with her son and Offset on a hospital bed, covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement issued to HollywoodLife. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The baby boy is the second child for the couple, who wed in 2017, and the fifth overall for Offset. Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo of himself holding his newborn as his wife rested from a nearby hospital bed. He captioned the post, “Chapter 5,” referencing his fifth child. He’s also dad to Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

In June, the rapper gushed about what a great stepmom his wife is while on the Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of Father’s Day, “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way,” Offset said. “It’s a beautiful thing.” The couple announced their second pregnancy in June at the BET Awards.

The “WAP” rapper appeared on stage for a performance with a surprise baby bump in tow while rocking a mesh catsuit covered in crystals all over, except her stomach. The Grammy winner announced her first pregnancy with Kulture in a similar fashion, emerging on stage as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2018 with a surprise bump.