See Pic

Offset Gets A Kiss From Daughter Kulture On Her First Day Of School — Photo

offset and cardi b
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Cardi B and daughter Kulture was seen in rare form as she attended Teyana Taylor’s exclusive listening party for her new album entitled “The Album”. Cardi looks chic as she sports the signature custom hazmat suit created for Teyana’s guest. Offset arrived later and the 3 enjoyed their time with Teyana’s daughter and others who attended the listening party. As seen in the picture, Offset embraces his daughter and smiles for the camera with Cardi B behind him. Pictured: Cardi B BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cardi B and daughter Kulture are both seen leaving Offset Father’s Day dinner with Roses. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cardi B and Kulture. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682768_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and husband Offset pack on the PDA as they were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica. After enjoying a day at the beach, they went to get dinner at a local taco spot. The two walked in showing all sorts of loving and positive vibes. She clutched close to him. They were wearing matching sweat jumpsuits; Offset wearing red and Cardi wearing orange. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Both were not seen wearing mask as it is required to prevent the spread of Covid 19 except for baby Kulture. Pictured: Offset BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer

A week after the birth of her baby brother, Kulture began her first day of school! See the adorable photo shared by her dad Offset.

They grow up so fast. Offset shared a sweet snapshot from daughter Kulture’s first day of school. The rapper, real name Kiari Cephus, 29, receives a smooch on the cheek from his firstborn with wife Cardi B in the Instagram post shared on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“KK first day,” the rapper captioned the post. For her first day, Kulture looked stylish in a white turtleneck and olive green coat and skirt set. The pièce de résistance? Her adorable Disney princess rolling backpack with Cinderella, Tiana, Belle, Aurora, and Jasmine.

Kulture’s big day comes after she became a big sister last week. Cardi, 28, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on September 4. Cardi shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of her with her son and Offset on a hospital bed, covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement issued to HollywoodLife. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

The baby boy is the second child for the couple, who wed in 2017, and the fifth overall for Offset. Earlier this week, the rapper shared a photo of himself holding his newborn as his wife rested from a nearby hospital bed. He captioned the post, “Chapter 5,” referencing his fifth child. He’s also dad to Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Related Gallery

Cardi B & Offset's Cutest Moments -- PICS

Los Angeles, CA - *PHOTOS OF Cardi's daughter, KULTURE TAKEN WITH PERMISSION* Cardi B & Offset share special moment at family dinner celebrating a birthday and Fathers Day. Cardi and Offset enjoyed dinner with about 15-20 people at Tao and happily posed for photos with their daughter who kept photobombing them as the couple posed for our photographer. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP/BLM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Offset and Cardi B American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018
Offset and Cardi B iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Nov 2018

In June, the rapper gushed about what a great stepmom his wife is while on the Ellen DeGeneres Show ahead of Father’s Day, “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way,” Offset said. “It’s a beautiful thing.” The couple announced their second pregnancy in June at the BET Awards.

The “WAP” rapper appeared on stage for a performance with a surprise baby bump in tow while rocking a mesh catsuit covered in crystals all over, except her stomach. The Grammy winner announced her first pregnancy with Kulture in a similar fashion, emerging on stage as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2018 with a surprise bump.