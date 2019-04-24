Offset Facing Up To 12 Years In Prison & Over $100K For Felony Firearms Possession: Attorney Explains

Offset’s felony firearms possession charge in Georgia could result in some serious jail time for the Migos member. A judge could throw the book at him and send him to prison for up to 12 years.

Offset is still dealing with the fallout from a July of 2018 traffic stop over an illegal lane change, as the 27-year-old is facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon. Even though he wasn’t on probation for anything at the time, the Migos member could wind up spending over a decade behind bars in a worst case scenario. “Focusing on the felony gun possession charge, the simplest scenario is that, if Offset is indeed a convicted felon, and if he did receive, transport or possess a weapon, and if this is his first time doing so as a convicted felon, he could face a one to ten year sentence that may or may not include time in prison. The Judge can impose a fine of up to $100,000,” Alan J. Levine, Georgia criminal defense attorney EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

In addition to the felony charge, Offset is also looking at a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession and his illegal lane change. While those might seem like minor infractions, they could come with some serious punishment. “As for the misdemeanors, each one carries a maximum one year sentence and up to a $1000 fine. Other conditions can be imposed like random drug screens while on probation, substance abuse counseling and community service,” Levine continues.

If Offset gets a sympathetic judge, he could likely escape any time behind bars. “Jail is not imminent. Even if he were sentenced for the felony gun possession, the Judge has the discretion to probate or suspend Offset’s sentence. Also, the District Attorney and Offset’s defense lawyers may come to a negotiation for a sentence that does not involve jail,” Levine explains. Offset pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

“However, the Judge is free to accept or reject the negotiations. If the Judge rejects the negotiation, than the attorneys will have to rework their proposed sentence,” he continues. Levine also says Offset better behave himself and not get in any trouble with the law. “Also, if Offset is given probation and then re-arrested, he’s at risk for serving all of his remaining sentence in prison. Probation is just a jail sentence one gets to serve outside and free so long as you don’t mess up!” he stresses.

So far so good on not messing up. Offset spent a quiet and happy Easter holiday weekend with wife Cardi B, 26, and their 9-month-old daughter Kulture at home in Atlanta. He also just joined four of hip hop’s hottest artists including DJ Snake, Gucci Mane, Sheck Wes, and 21 Savage on a collab that dropped on April 24 for the song “Enzo.” Everything else in his life outside the firearms charge is going so well these days so hopefully he keeps it up. Offset’s next court date is in May.