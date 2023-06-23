Cardi B Celebrates Daughter Kulture’s Graduation After Feud With Titanic Sub Stepson: Photo

“My baby [is] moving on up,” wrote Cardi B on Thursday (Jun. 22) while sharing photos of her and Offset’s eldest child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, graduating from pre-kindergarten. Cardi, 30, shared pictures of her 4-year-old daughter dressed in a regal blue graduation gown and cap (which Kulture wore over her pink princess dress.) “I’m [an] emotional proud mommy,” added Cardi before addressing her young daughter: Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby.”

Cardi’s Instagram gallery showed Kulture during her ceremony. She smiled brightly while standing in front of the banner commemorating her class’s graduation. There was a photo of Kulture being awarded “Best Dance Moves” in her class. Cardi also included a video of her daughter getting her diploma. On Cardi’s IG story, Kulture walked up to the microphone dressed in a white lab coat and said, “When I grow up, I want to be a doctor.” (“Dr. Cephus,” wrote Cardi.) Afterward, Cardi – wearing a chic suit with yellow pumps – treated her daughter to a graduation dinner with tons of ice cream treats.

View Related Gallery Cardi B & Offset: Photos Of The Married Couple Together Offset, Cardi B Helmut Lang seen by Shayne Oliver show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Sep 2017 *EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Cardi B & Offset steps out looking like the Matrix in black leather outfits. Cardi towers in Chanel platform shoes and nearly took a spill but was saved by Offset. Pictured: Cardi B & Offset BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

This sweetness comes after Cardi clashed with Brian Szasz, the stepson of Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who perished aboard the Titan submersible along with the four other passengers. Brian came under fire from the public when he tweeted at Tom DeLonge of blink-182 — “My stepdad is missing in the sub at the Titanic site. I’m here at the San Diego show for support” — before tweeting at Tom again, this time with a photo. “I’m back at the Blink show tonight to comfort me in this time of tragedy in the fam. Thanks for the love!”

Cardi called out Brian. “One of the billionaire’s stepsons is at a concert, a blink-182 concert, right? “People [are] like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?’ YES,” she said in a video. “You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me. You [are] supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.” Cardi noted that it was sad that Brian didn’t seem to care that his stepfather might be dead.

Brian, who has since deleted his Twitter, responded with, “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you, Cardi, get some class!”

Cardi fired back. “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine, and this man’s son is online shaking d–ks for girls off OnlyFans and going to Blink 182 concerts,” Cardi tweeted, referring to the tweets that fans uncovered that showed Brian being lustful towards an OF model. “You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!!”

At the time of Cardi and Brian’s fight, the fate of Hardin and the four other passengers weren’t known. It has been since determined that the submersible has imploded, and all five onboard were lost at sea.