Titanic Submarine Passengers: Everything To Know About Team Missing, Including Billionaire Father & Son

The Titanic tourist submarine was carrying five people when it went missing on Sunday, June 19. The OceanGate Expeditions-owned submersible, named Titan, was submerged in the North Atlantic Ocean to view the wreckage of the iconic boat that sank in 1912, when the Titan’s mothership lost contact with the small vessel, according to CBS News. The Titan was roughly 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and around 13,000 feet deep in the water, when it disappeared. The US Coast Guard has begun a search for the missing vessel and the passengers onboard.

The story of the missing Titanic submersible has captivated the world. And everyone is praying for the five people who were onboard the vessel. Get to know those five people — which includes a billionaire and his son — below.

Shahzada Dawood

Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood is confirmed to be one of the missing passengers on the Titan. He was onboard the vessel with his son, Suelan Dawood, 19 their family confirmed in a statement to the BBC. The statement said that Shahzada, who is a British citizen, is married and has two children. Shahzada is Vice Chairman of Pakistan’s Engro Corporation and has worked with the Engro Foundation, The Dawood Foundation, the SETI Institute, and Prince’s Trust International, the statement said. He has also “spoken passionately at the United Nations in 2020 on International Day for Women & Girls in Science and Oxford Union in 2022.”

Suleman Dawood

Shahzada’s son Suleman Dawood was onboard the Titan with his father, when it went missing. Suleman, 19, is currently a university student, his family confirmed in their statement. They said Suleman “is big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things,” and “also takes a keen interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes and enjoys playing volleyball.”

Hamish Harding

British businessman Hamish Harding was also onboard the Titan. Hamish is a trained jet pilot and owner of global sales company Action Aviation who lives in the United Arab Emirates, according to CNN. Hamish announced that he was joining the underwater expedition on Facebook Friday, June 17. “I am proud to finally announce that I joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic,” Hamish wrote. “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow. We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning. Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do.”

Hamish was previously on a dive to Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean in 2020, and was involved in two record-breaking trips to the South Pole in 2016 and 2020, according to CNN. He also paid to be on the Blue Origin space flight in 2022. Hamish’s friend and fellow explorer Jannicke Mikkelsen told CNN that Hamish is “larger than life” and “is an explorer to the core of his soul.”

A @USCG C-130 crew is searching for an overdue Canadian research submarine approximately 900 miles off #CapeCod. For more info and inquiries, please email d1publicaffairs@uscg.mil — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 19, 2023

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

The fourth person missing on the Titan is French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet. Paul-Henry’s family confirmed that he was onboard the vessel. He was apart of the first expedition to visit the Titanic wreck in 1987, according to CBS News. Paul-Henry was the director of underwater research at RMS Titanic Inc., and he completed 35 dives to the wreckage, and helped recover 5,000 artifacts from the ship. Paul-Henry was also a member of the French Navy.

Stockton Rush

Stockton Rush was the fifth and final person to be confirmed missing on the Titan. Stockton, who is in his 60s, and lives in Seattle, is the CEO and founder of OceanGate, the company in charge of the voyage gone wrong, according to CNN. Stockton has a degree from Princeton University in aerospace engineering and an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, according to The Seattle Times. Stockton has been apart of failed visits to the Titanic wreckage before, including in 2018, when his vessel was struck by lighting, which caused the mission to be aborted.