Cardi B & Stepson Of Missing Titanic Sub Billionaire Fight Over ‘Tasteless’ Blink-182 Concert Criticism

Cardi B is fighting with the stepson of one of the men who was onboard the missing Titanic submersible. Brian Szasz, whose billionaire stepdad Hamish Harding is one of the five people that haven’t been heard from on the sub since June 18, got into it with Cardi, 30, on social media. The famous rapper criticized Brian for going to the Blink-182 concert in San Diego the same day that his stepdad was confirmed missing.

“People is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?’ Yes,” Cardi said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “You supposed to be at the house sad,” she added. “You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

Stepson of missing billionaire from Titanic tour submarine responds to Cardi B’s criticism for attending Blink-182 concert while his stepdad is missing: “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home & watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!” pic.twitter.com/mQYM11MiKU — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 21, 2023

Cardi continued, “Isn’t it sad that you a whole f****** billionaire and nobody gives a f*** about you? Like, you missing, and motherf*****’s ready to shake d**** at concert. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Brian clapped back at Cardi in tweets that he’s since deleted. “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering,” Brian wrote. “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!” In a second tweet, Brian said, “Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

After Brian also used the opportunity to flirt with an OnlyFans model online, Cardi went after him on Twitter with a scathing response. “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d**** for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts,” she wrote. “You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires yall soo desensitize.”

Amidst the drama with Cardi, Brian explained why he decided to go to the Blink-182 while his stepdad is missing. “I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket,” he said on his Instagram Stories, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It wasn’t like I was having super fun, it wasn’t like I was celebrating having a great time. I was just listening to some of my all-time favorite songs just nodding my head and just trying to get off the phone for maybe two hours or so and come right back into the drama,” Brian added. “The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic. There’s nothing I can do for the situation at all.” Brian also directly addressed his issues with Cardi, calling her “a complete b****.” He also told Cardi to “f****** grow up, get some class, you’re tasteless.”

Brian’s stepdad, British billionaire Hamish Harding, was onboard the Titan to view the wreckage of the Titanic, when the submersible went missing on June 18. He was on the sub with Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, Shahzada’s 19-year-old son Suelan Dawood, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush. Stockton is the CEO and founder of OceanGate, the company in charge of the voyage gone wrong.