Cardi B’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Son & Daughter With Offset

Cardi B is a mother of two young children, daughter Kulture and son Wave, with her husband Offset

The rapper couple privately wed in 2017 but they almost divorced in 2020

Offset has three kids from other previous relationships

Cardi B, 30, is one of the biggest rappers in the world, but for her, being a mom is the most important. The “WAP” rapper simply loves her little ones Kulture, 3, and Wave, 1. Since becoming a mom in 2018, the star has been an expert at balancing home life with making music and getting to perform. And since welcoming her second, she’s only gotten better. It’s almost like she was made for motherhood!

While Cardi, birth name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, makes it seem easy, she told Vogue that work life and home life could be “hard to balance” at times in a Jan. 2022 cover story. “It’s good for the mental,” she went on, however. “Like, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”

Though being a mom was new for Cardi, her husband Offset already had some parenting experience. He has two sons from previous relationships. Luckily, the “Up” rapper simply loves her step-children, making them one happy, blended family. She’s never looked past Offset’s infidelity, dropping their 2020 divorce proceedings for the sake of the family. Now that’s some real forgiveness.

Ready to learn more about Cardi and kids? Find out everything you want to know and more here.

Kulture Kiari Cephus

It was big news when Cardi announced she was pregnant with her first child back in 2018. She courted baby rumors for months before debuting her baby bump in a major way during her Apr. 7 performance on Saturday Night Live. While rapping to her track “Be Careful”, the camera panned out to show the beauty’s belly wrapped in a tight, white Christian Siriano gown.

The fashionista didn’t stop with the fabulous maternity looks. During the next month’s 2018 Met Gala in May, she rocked a glorious Moschino gown inspired by the evening’s theme “The Catholic Imagination.” Cardi also let slip she was having a girl during the soiree.

Beautiful little Kulture was born July 10, 2018. Cardi announced the news with a stunning shot of her nude and pregnant. Keeping the message simple, she shared, “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18” and tagged Offset.

Kulture’s birth wasn’t a cakewalk for Cardi. Talking about her post-partum healing process during a stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Oct. 2021, she was blunt. “It was totally harder [than I expect],” Cardi said. “She broke my vagina.” The hilarious star asked the audience, “Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina!”

Now that Kulture’s a bit bigger, she’s totally taken after her parents’ stylish ways. The toddler, who has over 2.2million Instagram followers, regularly shows off matching looks with mom and dad on social media. So cute!

Wave Set Cephus

Cardi waited three years to give Kulture a little brother. The star announced her 2nd child’s birth on Sep. 4, 2021 via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of herself wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket while cradling her little one from her hospital bed.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife. Offset also posted a sweet candid photo cuddling the baby boy. “Chapter 5,” he wrote in his caption.

The star’s 2nd pregnancy reveal was even wilder than the first. She debuted her belly during the Jun. 27, 2021 BET Awards, singing her hip “Type S***” in a sheer, mesh catsuit covered in crystals everywhere except a cut-out on her tummy.

The Invasion of Privacy artist was more private about Wave’s welcoming than her first baby. She strategically avoided sharing his face and his name until over 7 months after his birth, waiting for Apr. 2022 for the big reveal.

Cardi was so excited to give Kulture a little sibling. In a June 2021 maternity shoot with her daughter, the Grammy-winner hoped the kids’ future relationship would mirror her connection to sister Hennessy Carolina. “I just know these two will love each other so much and argue so much since they’re three years apart, just like me and [my sister]. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

Still, the star took her time before thinking about her 2nd kid. Back in 2019, a source close to the rap queen revealed EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife. They told the site, while Cardi “definitely wants to grow her family at some point,” she wanted to take her time. “[She] really wants to make sure the time is right before making a big leap like that,” the insider explained.

Cardi’s Stepkids

Not only is Cardi a great mom, she’s also a super stepmother to Offset’s three other children. The “Motorsport” rapper shares son Jordan with Justine Watson, son Kody with Oriel Jamie, and daughter Kalea with Shya L’Amour.

The rapper loves her stepkids and told Vogue, Offset’s other children were anything but a dealbreaker. “When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?'” she wondered back in Dec. 2019. “It’s like, how is that such a bad thing?

“My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Offset gushed about Cardi’s parenting skills in 2021 during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “My other kids who ain’t hers… [she] gives them love the same way,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”