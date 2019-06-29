Cardi B Would Be ‘Thrilled’ If She Got Pregnant Again: Her & Offset’s Future Family Plans Revealed

While Cardi B and Offset just welcomed Kulture into the world a year ago, the couple may be interested in having another child soon, a source revealed to HollywoodLife!

Cardi B, 26, and husband Offset, 27, are on top of the world right now – their careers are thriving and they have a beautiful family with one-year-old daughter Kulture. But could another child be on the way soon? “Cardi really isn’t thinking about having more kids right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely opposed to the idea either,” a source close to Cardi revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi’s life is incredibly busy right now with her hectic work schedule, caring for Kulture, and setting aside time to spend with Offset.”

“Cardi feels completely fulfilled in all aspects of her life and she doesn’t feel the need to have more kids at this point,” the source continued. “She definitely wants to grow her family at some point, but really wants to make sure the time is right before making a big leap like that. However, if she happened to get pregnant she would be thrilled and would do whatever it takes to keep building her career while remaining an amazing mother at the same time.”

Another source added that the timing might not be right at the moment due to Cardi’s recent plastic surgery. “Cardi’s body and health has been of concern lately with her plastic surgery, so to look into having another kid is not something that she wants to get into right now,” they said. “She is a busy person and she is definitely in the prime of her career so she wants to focus on her health and career and being a mother of one right now. There is no rush to make Offset a father again. Being happy and healthy is her focus.”

While the couple isn’t looking to grow their family intentionally at the moment, we’re sure they’d be happy if Cardi surprisingly got pregnant again! For now, we’ll be happy for the small family and any pics and videos we see of adorable baby Kulture in the meantime.