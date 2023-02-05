Cardi B Slays In Cutout Blue Gown & Matching Sheer Hood At The Grammy Awards

Cardi B looked fabulous in this blue cutout gown with a sheer hood at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

February 5, 2023 8:13PM EST
Taylor Swift arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. -- Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyonce - Renaissance 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Taylor Swift 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2023
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Cardi B, it is that she is always making a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The 30-year-old looked super sexy when she wore a skintight, royal blue gown with a cutout on the side of her waist and a plunging neckline.

Cardi B at the 2023 Grammy Awards. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Cardi’s blue dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage while a huge slit on the side of the bodice showed off her toned abs and tiny waist. The top half of the dress featured a sheer hood while the bottom half had a long train. She accessorized with diamond dangling earrings and a slicked-back bun.

Cardi is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just yesterday she wore a stunning brown and black leather Roberto Cavalli dress that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was skintight and had sheer mesh panels, snakeskin, and black lace. She accessorized the dress with sheer black lace gloves, a gold choker necklace, and stunning glam.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her sleeveless, skintight pink mini dress with a super low-cut neckline that revealed major cleavage. The pink lace dress featured a hot pink ruffled fringe skirt and she styled it with a pair of baby pink platform heels.

As for her glam, Cardi had her hair dyed platinum blonde and it was down in super voluminous curls while parted to the side. A sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

