Cardi B Kisses Offset During Performance Of ‘Clout’ At Super Bowl Party: Photos

Cardi B, 30, and Offset, 31, shared a kiss during her pre-Super Bowl performance! The Bronx native and the Migos member were forming their joint 2019 song “Clout,” which originally appeared on his album FATHER OF 4. As they finished the song, Cardi then said, “Thank you, baby” as she kissed Offset during the sweet on-stage moment on Saturday, Feb. 11. The crowd was screaming for the married couple who share adorable kids Kulture, 4, and Wave, 1, as they locked lips!

Cardi then declared, “I need some liquor — there’s no liquor for me. Damn!” before asking if anyone in the audience was from the “hood.” Offset quickly delivered with a shot as once again said, “thank you baby” before asking the crowd to take a shot with her. “Put your f—— drink up, put your drinks up b—-. One, two, three…bottoms up,” the added before getting into the next song which sounded like the initial beats of 2018’s “She Bad” with YG. It didn’t appear that she had any of her own Whip Shots line — a brand of alcohol infused whip creams — on hand.

The Hustlers actress, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, looked sensational in a strapless green lamé dress for the show. She added a pop of color to the cutout style mini with her bright blue manicure, keeping her signature black hair down and straight. Cardi finished the outfit with a sparkly pair of hoop earrings as she counted down to the Super Bowl, which is set to take place in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, Feb. 12 with Rihanna performing in the Half-Time Show.

Cardi and Offset are no stranger to PDA, also sharing an amped up, sexier kiss while on the carpet for Clive Davis’ Grammy Party in Los Angeles, CA just last weekend. The pair stuck out their tongues as they smooched for photographers, with Offset even grabbing his wife’s derriére in the nearly NSFW moment. The rappers looked so in love as they smooched before approaching their sex year wedding anniversary.