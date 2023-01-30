Super Bowl 2023: Which Teams Are Playing, Halftime Show, & Everything You Need To Know

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Feb. 12, 2023.

The game will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The event will feature Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The regular season is over, the playoffs are done, and all that’s left is one more game: Super Bowl LVII! The conclusion of the 2022-23 season comes down to one matchup between the last two teams: the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes looking to add another NFL Championship ring to his hand. The game, taking place on Feb. 12, promises to be a good one, with the league’s two best teams looking to bring the coveted Lombardi trophy back to their respective homes.

Of course, there’s more to the Super Bowl than just football. There’s the epic Halftime show, and the 2023 edition seems like it will overshadow the action on the field when Rihanna returns to music with his first live performance in years. Plus, there’s the trio of talents – Babyface, Chris Stapleton, and multi-hyphenate Sheryl Lee Ralph – kicking off the festivities. Not to mention all the commercials. So, as you begin to plan your gameday with drinks, snacks, and more, here’s all the info you need going into Super Bowl LVII.

Teams Facing Off

The 2023 Super Bowl will see the two No. 1 seeded teams play against each other. The Eagles ended their regular season with a record of 14-3, as did the Chiefs. Both teams got a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs, but the similarities seemingly ended there.

In the divisional playoffs, the Chiefs came close to being upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite a late rally in the fourth quarter by the Jags, the Chiefs held off the challenge to win 27-20, even though Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the game. That kind of injury takes weeks to recover from, but Mahomes muscled through the pain to lead the Chiefs over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

“It’s a tough bunch. My heart goes out to them, man, they’re tough guys,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game, per ESPN. “They worked so hard this week. Pat and [Travis] Kelce were both banged up a little bit. They pushed through, and great things happened.”

On the other side, the Eagles soared over the competition. They defeated the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional round (a sore subject to New Yorkers who witnessed the Empire State Building get lit up in green and white after Philly made it to the Super Bowl.) In the NFC Championship game, the Eagles had no problem sending the San Francisco 49ers back to California, winning 31-7.

This marks quarterback Jalen Hurts’ second season as a full-time starter, having joined the Eagles in 2020 when the team picked him 53 rd in the Draft. ”

“I know I’ve been through a lot personally, but I don’t want to steer away from the direction of how good this team has been at playing together, being together, and challenging one another,” Jalen said after the team made it to the Super Bowl, per ESPN.

The 49ers started the game with Brock Purdy, their third quarterback of the season. Brock replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, who himself replaced the injured Trey Lance. Brock went down during the NFC Championship game with an elbow injury and was replaced by fourth-string Josh Johnson. Johnson also got injured with a concussion during the game, resulting in Brock returning.

Now, it’s down to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Where Will The Super Bowl Be Played This Year?

Super Bowl LVII will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals (who finished the 2022 season with a record of 4-13). It’s the fourth Super Bowl held in the stadium, with the last being 2015’s Super Bowl XLIX.

The game will be broadcast on FOX in the United States. It’s the last Super Bowl aired under the NFL television contract extension signed in 2011. NBC, CBS, and FOX take turns airing the Super Bowl, so it will be interesting if that will continue or if one network might make a play for exclusive rights.

What Time Is The Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will start on 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. FOX will have plenty of coverage throughout the day, so one can expect a faceful of football from noon until midnight.

Brothers In The Super Bowl

For the first time, brothers will play each other in the Super Bowl. On the Chiefs, there’s Travis Kelce, 33, a tight end with three touchdowns in the postseason and 12 in regulation. On the Eagles, there’s Jason Kelce, 35, a center who has helped the Eagles have one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Both Jason and Travis have a Super Bowl ring each, with Jason playing on the team that won Super Bowl LII and Travis on the squad that won Super Bowl LIV. “I got a Kansas City sweatshirt I’m gonna wear for the next three hours, and then that’s it for the rest of the year,” Jason said ahead of the Chiefs’ victory, per USA Today. “Win or lose, I’m done being a Chiefs fan in three hours.”

Their mother, Donna Kelce, tweeted “#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl” – a reference to both of her sons attending Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, per CNN. She also has a hard game ahead of her. “It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears,” she told PJ FOX 8 of seeing her boys play each other. “Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of them lose very well.”

Last Time The Kansas City Chiefs Were At The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have the dubious honor of being the first team to ever lose a super Bowl, as the Green Bay Packers beat them in the inaugural match in 1967. The Chiefs returned in 1970, defeating the Minnesota Vikings to claim their first NFL Championship. What followed was a 50-year drought, with no appearances until Super Bowl LIV in 2020. There, the Chiefs beat the 49ers to claim the franchise’s second NFL Championship. The Chiefs returned the following year, only to get smoked by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

Consider LVII a chance for the Chiefs to redeem themselves after that 2021 loss.

Last Time The Philadelphia Eagles Were At The Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles made their first Super Bowl appearance in 1981 in a losing effort against the Oakland Raiders. The Eagles returned 24 years later…to lose against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2005’s Super Bowl XXXIX. It would be more than a decade until the Eagles would find their way back again to the Super Bowl. This time, in 2018’s Super Bowl LII, they defeated Brady and the Pats, 41-33, to claim Philly’s first NFL Championship.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Expect the entire NAVY to tune in when Rihanna plays the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The performance marks her first performance since she appeared alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the 2018 Grammy Awards (h/t Pitchfork).

Rih won’t be the only performer playing the gig. Chris Stapleton will perform the United States national anthem, while Babyface will sing “America The Beautiful,” and Sheryl Lee Ralph will remind everyone that she’s a Tony-nominated singer by performing “Life Every Voice and Sing.”

HollywoodLife will have coverage of Super Bowl weekend, including the big game and the epic halftime performance. Come back here on Feb. 5 to see everything that goes down.