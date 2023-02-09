Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend: Facts About The Eagles QB’s College Sweetheart

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the team to win the NFC East Championship in the 2022-2023 season

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Jalen, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, is rumored to be dating his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a stellar NFC East Championship season as well as to Super Bowl LVII. As the quarterback, he completed nearly 70% of his throws and only had eight interceptions in the 2022-2023 season across the 12 games he played, per Sports Illustrated. He totally 32 touchdowns and threw for nearly 4,000 yards. “As a young QB, he’s the best leader I’ve been around,” Ted Rath, the Eagles VP of player performance, told the outlet. “He’s … totally immersed.”

The 24-year-old superstar is also quite humble, as he admitted he might not fully grasp the weight of this successful just yet. “I just know that we have so much more out there for us, so I’m eager to get back to work and continue to grow with these guys,” he told SBNation. “I challenge everybody in that locker room to not only hold themselves accountable, but hold the man next to them accountable.”

Jalen is also one of two front-runners, alongside Patrick Mahomes, for league MVP. Before he watched two late-season games on the sidelines as a precaution after sustaining a shoulder injury, Jalen was also on pace for the first NFL season in excess of 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards, according to Sports Illustrated.

With a renewed spotlight on the young athlete, many fans want to know more about his personal life. Keep reading to learn about his rumored girlfriend, Bry Burrows.

Bry And Jalen Met In College

Bry (birth name Bryonna Rivera Burrows) and Jalen reportedly met when they both attended University of Alabama from 2016 to 2019. Bry was very much involved in the University of Alabama, where she earned two bachelor of arts degrees in Spanish and political science, according to FanBuzz. She went on to earn her master’s degree in business administration immediately after graduation.

"No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless." -Bry Rivera Burrows #TodayAtUA pic.twitter.com/0ZnXjieOix — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 7, 2017

She Was Vice President Of The MBA Association

The Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama congratulated Bry in a 2018 Twitter post. They wrote that Bry is “a passionate advocate for advancing student life on campus and continues to lead by serving as vice president of the MBA Association and captain of the national award-winning MBA Case Team.”

Bry Is A Fashionista

Although Bry’s Instagram page is private, fans can tell her style is impeccable thanks to her profile photo. The picture shows her posed on a chair with a cropped black tank top and white wide-legged pants. She wore strappy black heels to complete her look and wore her hair in a fun updo. Her bio gives a hint about her as well: She loves wine! Her bio simply states, “love language: wine”.

Bry Was Recognized By The University of Alabama On Honors Day

In the above tweet from the University of Alabama featuring the fashionable wine lover, Bry also acknowledges her stunning achievements at the school. “No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA,” she was captioned as saying. “Knowing I have been recognized is priceless.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Bry is now a Software Financing Leader at IBM and works in the Dallas area.

Bry And Jalen Are Rumored To Have Split At One Point In College

It is rumored that Jalen and Bry broke up when he transferred to Oklahoma to finish his last year of eligibility as a football player. However, eagle-eyed fans shared snaps to social media of her in Atlanta attending the Eagles vs. Falcons game on Sept. 12, 2022. There have also been screenshots of Jalen’s alleged comments on her Instagram account. While hers is private, Jalen’s Instagram account is still accessible.