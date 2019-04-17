Cardi B & Offset are coming for all the ‘Clout’ chasers out there. The famous couple just dropped a brand new video and it’s chock full of sexy PDA.

Hip-hop’s hottest couple is back at it. Cardi B, 26, and her hubby Offset, 27, dropped a new music video on April 17, and it’s a sexy display of PDA from the two rappers. The visual for “Clout” arrived two months after the hard-hitting track debuted in February of 2019, and it’s the perfect accompaniment. The colorful clip opens with offset rapping solo but by the end, Cardi hops on Offset’s lap and gives him an intimate lap dance! Cardi looks fierce the whole way through in a latex cone bra, and thigh-high boots that feature a sky-high heel. With a mesh top and fishnet tights, there was no shortage of skin from the A-list rapper.

The wild new visual is already being met with high praise. “I’m so here for this. 😩🔥” one person wrote about the famous couple. “Keep doing y’all thing…..together…💪🏾” another said. Given all the PDA, some even were convinced there will be another baby on the way soon for the pair. “Clearly Offset & Cardi gonna have another kid soon from the looks of Clout video 😍 i love ittttt,” one person wrote after watching.

Fans may remember that “Clout” is the same song where Offset swears off of cheating on Cardi. “Shorty DM me, I’m straight / I’m not gon’ bite on the bait,” he raps confidently on the track. Cardi swoops in for a vicious verse that takes aim at everyone who has done her dirty. “They using my name for clickbait (clickbait)//bitches even wanna start fake beef (Fake beef)//To sell their little weave and a mixtape//They know I’m the bomb, they ticking me off//Saying anything to get a response,” she raps. Watch the wild new video for the track above!