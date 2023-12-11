Cardi B Confirms Split from Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Cardi B has confirmed her split from husband Offset after six years of marriage. The “WAP” rapper, 31, did an Instagram Live on Sunday, December 10 and confirmed the rumors that the couple broke up. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” Cardi said, “but I have been afraid to like — not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.”

“The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind,” she added. “But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

“I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” Cardi also said in the video. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Cardi B reveals that she is single, no longer with Offset. https://t.co/9ikYQOGH3i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2023

Cardi and Offset, 31, sparked breakup rumors when they recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi further fueled the rumors when she posted about “outgrowing relationships” on her Instagram Story. “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST,” the mom-of-two wrote. Cardi also went on an Instagram Live and spoke about dropping “dead weight,” signaling a clear problem in the couple’s dynamic.

The rappers have had an up-and-down relationship since they got married in 2017. They split for the first time in 2018 following the birth of their daughter Kulture, 5. Offset admitted to cheating on Cardi and offered her a public apology, and she decided to take him back. In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce and noted in her court filing that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” However, the stars managed to patch up their marriage and they called off their divorce. They welcomed their second child, son Wave, in September 2021.

Earlier this year, the pair dealt with more drama in their relationship when Offset publicly accused Cardi of cheating on him in an Instagram message that he later deleted. But when the Migos rapper appeared on the Way Up With Angela Yee podcast, he claimed that he lied about the accusation and did it as a way to threaten Cardi during a fight.

“It’s my wife, I love her to death, and we’re going back and forth,” he explained. “If you got a New York woman…she’s a pit bull. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit. And I was really lit that night.” Offset also said he wouldn’t be addressing the situation any further. “At the end of the day, them people don’t really know what’s going on with us for real,” he said.