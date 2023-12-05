Did Cardi B and Offset Split? Everything We Know About Their Rumored Breakup

It appears that Cardi B and her husband, Offset, have hit a rough patch in their marriage. The “WAP” artist recently shared a message about outgrowing relationships, and fans are convinced that she and Offset split for good. However, this isn’t the first time that they’ve sparked breakup rumors. Keep reading to find out whether the spouses are getting a divorce.

Did Cardi B and Offset Break Up?

On December 4, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to write about putting herself “first” instead of “protecting” someone else’s feelings.

“You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote via one slide of the story, according to Page Six. She then continued in another message, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Not only that, but both the “I Like It” hitmaker and the “Need It” rapper unfollowed each other on Instagram, signaling a clear problem in their dynamic. However, neither Cardi nor Offset has confirmed whether they broke up.

Months prior, the duo hit a major bump in the road of their relationship when Cardi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam her husband for accusing her of cheating on him.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” she sang in a voice memo that she tweeted in June 2023. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

In the recording, Cardi implored her followers not to “pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to that country man. That motherf*****’s spiraling and thinking s**t. Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes motherf**kers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody. … Please, boy: Stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me … stop playin’ … let’s be serious.”

Nevertheless, the spouses mended their relationship over the summer, as the Migos member pointed out, “It’s my wife, I love her to death, and we’re going back and forth. If you got a New York woman … she’s a pit bull,” during his appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yes” podcast.

In 2020, Cardi made headlines when she filed for divorce from Offset after nearly three years of marriage. According to documents obtained by Hollywood Life at the time, the “Bodak Yellow” artist filed for the dissolution of their marriage and noted in her filing, “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

However, they managed to patch up their marriage one month later, as Cardi confirmed that they had reconciled.

When Did Cardi B and Offset Start Dating?

The pair reportedly began dating in early 2017 months after they teamed up for a music collaboration. Cardi and Offset were spotted holding hands at the 2017 Super Bowl. However, they played it coy for several months and didn’t address their romance for a while.

In October 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi on stage during a performance for Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The couple secretly got married that year.

Do Cardi B and Offset Have Kids?

Cardi and Offset share daughter Kulture Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus together. Offset also shares his kids Kody, Jordan and Kalea from previous relationships.