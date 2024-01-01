Cardi B & Estranged Husband Offset Party Together on New Year’s Eve at a Miami Strip Club After Their Split

Friendly exes or back together? Cardi B and Offset were spotted partying together on New Year’s Eve at a strip club in Miami on December 31 amid speculation that they’ve reconciled. According to a viral social media video, the estranged spouses were seen dancing with a bunch of people, as both of them threw dollar bills into the crowd.

Cardi, 31, wore her hair down for the night as she threw a bunch of dollar bills up into the air as if it were confetti. Offset, 32, also had a wad of cash in his hands, counting the money while the rest of the group rang in the new year.

The video comes amid rumors that the duo — who share children Kulture and Wave — patched things up after splitting toward the end of last year. However, the “WAP” hitmaker quickly shut down the rumors in a December 29 livestream, in which she yelled, “Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said that [sic]?!”

“Did y’all heard that [sic]?” Cardi shouted in the clip that day. “Did I said [sic] it? Did he said [sic] it? No!” She also warned fans that she was “about to delete my whole social media because y’all don’t shut the f*** up!”

Cardi then pointed out that she was particularly hurt by the fact that her “own f**king fan base” was alleging that she and Offset were back together. “The last time I got dragged was because my f**king fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s**t but my own f**king fan base.”

Earlier in December, Cardi told her Instagram followers that she was not in a relationship anymore.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the “I Like It” artist said at the time. “But have been afraid to like — not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.”

Cardi and Offset have been through quite a few ups and downs since they got married in 2017. In 2020, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, but they called off their separation shortly thereafter. In early 2023, the Migos rapper accused his estranged wife of cheating on him, which she vehemently denied in a recording that she tweeted.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all!” Cardi sang at the beginning of the clip she shared. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey! … Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man.”