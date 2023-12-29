Cardi B Slams Fans in New Audio After Speculation Emerges That She Reconciled With Offset: ‘Shut the F*** Up’

Cardi B, 31, set the record straight following online speculation that suggested she reconciled with her estranged husband, Offset, on December 29. The “WAP” hitmaker took to Spaces on X (Twitter) to share a live audio in which she slammed her fans for claiming that she got back together with the 32-year-old. “Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said [sic] that?!” she shouted in the clip.

The proud mother-of-two also noted that Offset has not revealed whether or not they got back together either. “Did y’all heard [sic] that?” she asked listeners in the livestream. “Did I said [sic] it? Did he said [sic] it? No!” Earlier in the same livestream, Cardi threatened to delete her social media accounts due to online rumors about her marriage. “Shut the f*** up,” she yelled. “I’m about to delete my whole social media because y’all don’t shut the f*** up!”

Additionally, the Grammy winner emphasized that it was Cardi B fan accounts creating the online drama. “My own f****** fan base,” the 31-year-old continued. “The last time I got dragged was because my f****** fan base. I don’t see nobody talking s*** but my own f****** fan base.” Before she went on to clarify that she has not revealed whether or not she’s reconciled with Offset, Cardi told fans to “leave” her “the f*** alone.” The Whipshots founder even threatened to “unfollow” her fans following the online drama.

Speculation that Cardi and Offset had reconciled emerged after a fan shared two separate photos with each of the respective musicians in New York City. “Luckyyyme [sic],” the fan captioned the two snapshots shared via Instagram Stories, per PEOPLE. In one selfie, Cardi held up the peace sign and seemingly rocked a makeup-free face. Offset did not smile and simply held up prayer hands as he posed alongside the admirer.

The recent drama regarding the former couple’s relationship comes nearly three weeks after Cardi confirmed that she was “single” via an Instagram Live. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” Cardi revealed during the December 10 video, “but I have been afraid to like — not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.” The brunette beauty went on to add that she is “curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

The Migos rapper and Cardi have been married since 2017 and share two children — Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.