Why Did Cardi B and Offset Break Up? Inside Their ‘Tumultuous’ Marriage

Cardi B and Offset’s marriage was reportedly doomed from the start. The now-estranged spouses appear to have officially called it quits on their relationship. But the duo has split and reunited multiple times in the past. So, fans are wondering if this breakup is final. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the rappers’ separation and the reason why they broke up.

Why Did Cardi B and Offset Break Up?

The “WAP” artist announced that she was single in December 2023, confirming that she and her husband had split. She and Offset also unfollowed each other on Instagram, and she shared a message about “outgrowing relationships” via her Instagram Stories. After their breakup made headlines that month, PEOPLE reported that the former pair were “tumultuous” throughout their entire romance.

“They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen,” an insider told the outlet. Nevertheless, the source insisted, “They’ve had really good times together.”

Rumors swirled online that Offset cheated on Card with fellow music artist Chrisean Rock. However, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper explained that she didn’t “think” he stepped out on their marriage during her Instagram Live, in which she announced her newly single status.

How Many Times Have Cardi B and Offset Broken Up?

As PEOPLE’s source revealed, the former couple have split more times than the public is aware of. Their first known breakup was in 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. According to the divorce documents obtained by Hollywood Life that year, Cardi filed for the dissolution of her marriage and noted in the paperwork that there were “no prospects for a reconciliation.”

However, the “JEALOUSY” artists reconciled later that year and abandoned the divorce. Nearly three years later, Cardi made headlines in June 2023 when she slammed Offset for publicly accusing her of cheating on him. She shared a recording via X (previously known as Twitter), in which she playfully sang, “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.”

That August, Offset clarified that he and Cardi mended their relationship and had reunited. He explained that even though they had ups and downs, he still loved her. “It’s my wife, I love her to death, and we’re going back and forth,” he noted. “If you got a New York woman … she’s a pit bull.” By the end of that year, the duo seemingly called it quits for good.

Are Cardi B and Offset Divorced?

Cardi B announced she is now single via Instagram live https://t.co/DdCjfDKXrv — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) December 11, 2023

Neither Cardi nor Offset has officially filed for divorce yet. The only documents that were ever filed were by Cardi in 2020, which were eventually dismissed. Most recently, a source close to Cardi and Offset told US Weekly that their pals remain “hopeful” of a reconciliation between the duo.

“Cardi’s inner circle of friends are remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out,” the insider said. “They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other.” In addition, Cardi’s friends know that she is a “strong, independent woman who will be great either way.” The source added that their “inner circle” saw a “strong love between [Cardi and Offset] when they were together,” and that keeps them “holding out hope for a reconciliation.”

Do Cardi B and Offset Have Kids?

The former couple share two children together: their daughter, Kulture Kiari, and their son, Wave Set. Cardi gave birth to Kulture on July 10, 2018, and later welcomed their son, Wave, on September 4, 2021. Offset is also a proud father to three other children from various relationships. His other kiddos include Jordan, Kody, and daughter Kalea. The Migos rapper recently took his kiddos out on the town when he attended the premiere of The Little Mermaid alongside Kulture and Kalea in May 2023. Later, he took all three of his sons to the premiere of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse that same month.