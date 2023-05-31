Offset Rocks Michael Jackson Inspired Outfit & Brings Sons To ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Premiere

Offset had a boys’ night out with his sons as they walked the red carpet for the premiere of the new Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie on Tuesday, May 30. The “Ric Flair Drip” rapper, 31, was all smiles as he brought his sons Jordan, 13, Kody, 7, and Wave, 1, to the red carpet event. Channeling both Spider-Man and Michael Jackson, Offset rocked a bright red leather jacket, which the late popstar was often seen in, for the movie premiere.

Aside from the MJ-inspired jacket, Offset also sported a pair of leather pants and had straps with red studs going over his legs along with a pair of boots. He also sported a pair of black shades and matching gloves. His sons followed suit with their own leather jackets and the boys all matched in black outfits. All three of his sons also rocked shades. Jordan sported a leather motorcycle jacket as he stood next to his dad, and Kody wore the same but also had a red bandana around his head. Wave didn’t seem to be wearing a leather jacket, just a black sweater, but he did have some leather pants on.

Offset is featured on the soundtrack for the new Spider-Man film. The soundtrack was put together by producer Metro Boomin, and to announce all the rappers making appearances, he shared illustrations of the performers as Spider-Man characters on his Instagram. Offset shared the illustration of him as the web-slinger on his Instagram Story.

Offset has shown that he has a fondness for taking his kids to the movies. The rapper’s appearance on the Spider-Man red carpet comes a few weeks after he attended the premiere of The Little Mermaid with his daughters Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 4. Shortly after the premiere, Offset’s wife Cardi B also got in on the fun and channeled Ariel from the movie by dying her hair bright red.

Aside from movies, Offset has also revealed that there’s some new music coming with his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in an interview with Variety, months after the rapper’s death. He said after the new tune with Takeoff drops, he’s “going full-fledged” in his solo career.