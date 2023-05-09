Offset Shows Off Daughters Kalea, 8, & Kulture, 4, In Regal Ballgowns At ‘Little Mermaid’ Premiere: Photos

Many A-listers attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 8, however, Cardi B and Offset‘s daughters stole the show on the red carpet! While making a regal entrance with their father, Kulture, 4, and Kalea, 8, rocked extravagant ballgowns to the film’s premiere. Sadly, Cardi was not on the red carpet at the premiere with the family for unknown reasons. Cardi’s stepdaughter, Kalea, opted for a white dress that featured black floral embellishments. The eight-year-old wore tulle gloves while Hair Dynasty styled her bright-red tresses in an elegant updo, complete with jewels.

Cardi and Offset’s biological daughter, Kulture, turned heads on the red carpet in a black ballgown that was the opposite color scheme of her sisters. Although the four-year-old’s dress was a different color, the embellishments were of the same design and made them nearly look like twins! Kulture also rocked tulle gloves and a chic updo complete with a princess tiara fit for the occasion. Not only did the girls’ dresses match, but their parents made sure that their red tresses were the same hue. Can we say sister goals?!

Last but not least, their dad, Offset, looked extremely dapper in a black-and-white suit complete with pearl embellishments. The 31-year-old completed his ensemble with black sunglasses, diamond earrings, black gloves, and black dress shoes. He notably took to Instagram to gush over his daughters and share some stunning photos of them in their premiere outfits. “Mermaid premiere with my princesses #littlemermaid,” he captioned the carousel of studio photos with his darling girls.

Soon after the “Open It Up” hitmaker posted the photos of his daughter’s outfits, many of his 21.4 million followers took to the comments to react to their looks. “This is so beautiful you GO girl dad,” one fan gushed, while another added,”Kulture is servingggggg [sic].” Meanwhile, a third admirer joked that the girls outdressed their famous dad. “They ate you up, you just there for decoration purposes,” the joked. A fourth fan couldn’t help but call Kulture and her sister the best dressed of the night. “the real stars of the red carpet tbh,” they penned.

offset with his daughters kalea and kulture on the blue carpet for #TheLittleMermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/H8FveXNXNK — Halle Bailey Legion 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@HalleLegion) May 9, 2023

While on the red carpet, Offset made sure to emphasize why he was glad to bring his daughters to the event during an interview with HSN. “First off, my daughters are very excited to see someone that looks like them as The Little Mermaid,” he explained. “It’s a special moment in history and it’s iconic and it’s a sister vibe so let’s get it!” Offset also called Halle Bailey‘s portrayal of the famous Disney princess, “inspirational.” Cardi B, 30, and her husband have been married since 2017 and have since welcomed two children together. The power couple’s eldest, Kulture, was born in Mar. 2015, and their son, Wave, 1, was born in Sept. 2021. The rapper has three other children from different past relationships. Aside from Kalea, he is a proud dad to sons, Jordan, 12, Kody, 7.