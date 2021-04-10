National Siblings Day: Kendall, Kylie & More Of Hollywood’s Hottest Brothers & Sisters

In honor of National Siblings Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrity brothers and sisters!

April 10 is National Siblings Day, and there are plenty of celebrity siblings to honor on this day. Many celeb brothers and sisters grew up with famous parents, and then followed in their footsteps. However, some have made it in the industry on their own. From the KarJenners to the Hadids and Beckhams, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest celeb brothers and sisters!

Kendall & Kylie Jenner

We cannot mention celebrity siblings without starting off with the family who rose to fame together — the Kardashian/Jenners, of course! While Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian started it all, they also helped pave the way for their half-siblings, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Both ladies have gone on to forge successful careers of their own, away from the reality television cameras. Kendall is now one of the world’s biggest supermodels, and Kylie is a billionaire beauty boss!

Gigi & Bella Hadid

Another pair of celebrity sisters we love are Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. These two aren’t just best friends, they’re also constantly supporting each other as they both navigate the modeling industry (with major success, we might add)! Gigi and Bella are less than two years apart in age, and are extremely close. They also have a younger brother, Anwar Hadid, as well two half sisters, Marielle and Alana Hadid.

Willow & Jaden Smith

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s children. They grew up in the spotlight thanks to their famous parents, but have both branched out with music careers of their own. Additionally, they’ve both done some modeling and are very influential on social media. Between the Hemsworths, Francos, Duffs, and more, there are plenty of celeb siblings that deserve our attention today. To see more famous siblings on National Siblings Day, click through the gallery above and see which other famous families we can’t get enough of!