Offset Reveals There’s New Music With Takeoff Still To Come 6 Mos. After Rapper’s Death

“You wanna hear my last song with Takeoff?” Offset asks when speaking with Variety’s Janeé Bolden about his career post-Migos. Six months after Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley, Offset, 31, is still dealing with the loss while “going full-fledged” into his solo career. While Bolden doesn’t offer details about the lyrical content of Offset’s last collaboration with Takeoff, she writes that Cardi B‘s better half” beams, laughs, raps and gestures along with the lyrics.” The forthcoming song was recorded last summer.

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” says Offset. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

The collab on Offset’s album — slated for release via Universal’s Capitol Music Group this summer with a tour to follow – is not his only tribute to Takeoff. Offset shared his new back tattoo, a portrait of his late friend. “It’s my favorite picture of him,” said Offset about the ink. The image takes up Offset’s entire back and shows Takeoff looking at peace. “I like it because he had his glasses off,” said Offset.

While Offset was jubilant as he played the song, his mood darkens when actually discussing Takeoff. “It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now,” he says. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Offset didn’t speak about the Migos breakup due to an ongoing legal standup with the group’s label, Quality Control, over ownership of his solo recordings. Quavo and Takeoff seemingly confirmed the band’s breakup in an October 202 interview, “We stand on real deal loyalty, and sometimes that sh*t ain’t displayed,” said Quavo, per Vibe. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And sh*t, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

“We don’t know all the answers, you feel me? God knows,” said Takeoff. “We pray a lot, you know? Whatever ain’t right and however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it, we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, that ain’t gon’ change.”

Quavo and Offset have had a falling out since then. Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff without Offset during the 2023 Grammys, and there was a reported confrontation between the two backstage at the awards show. In March, both Quavo and Offset sat separately at an Atlanta Hawks game, seemingly not acknowledging the other’s existence.