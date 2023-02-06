Offset Shuts Down Rumor Of Fight With Quavo At Grammy Awards: Y’all Are ‘Crazy’

Emotions were high going into the In Memoriam segment at the 65th Grammy Awards – but they didn’t get out of control, according to Offset. Shortly after TMZ reported that Offset, 31, and his fellow Migos rapper, Quavo, got into “a physical fight and had to be pulled apart” before Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff, Cardi B‘s husband addressed the rumors by denying them outright. “What tf look like fight my brother,” tweeted Offset. “Y’all ****** is crazy,” he added, clearly dismissing any nothing that he and Quavo, 31, would throw hands right before the latter was about to deliver a touching performance.

TMZ reported that the alleged altercation might have been over Offset’s exclusion from the tribute. The publication says that The Grammys asked for Quavo and Offset to perform together, but “Quavo refused to let him take part.” TMZ reports that “Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage … leading to the melee. The publication also claims that “it was NOT Offset who started the fight.” HollywoodLife reached out to Quavo and Offset’s camps for comment.

There was speculation of a potential Migos breakup months before Takeoff’s tragic killing. In May 2022, fans noticed that Offset and Cardi B unfollowed the other members of the group on Instagram. The same day, Quavo and Takeoff announced they were starting a new project called Unc and Phew, a take on their real-life relationship as Uncle and Nephew (Offset is Quavo’s cousin, it should be noted.)

A month before Takeoff was killed, he and Quavo seemed to write off Offset during an episode of the Big Facts podcast. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because, you know, we just came from a loyal family,” said Quavo. He added that the family bond means” “s*** that’s supposed to stick together. … Sometimes, when s*** don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

“We gon’ stand on loyalty. We stand on the real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that s*** ain’t displayed,” continued Quavo. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control Music], nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And s***, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell.”

“God knows. We pray a lot, you know?” said Takeoff. “Whatever ain’t right and however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it, we pray. So only time will tell. We always family now, that ain’t gon’ change.”