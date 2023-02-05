Quavo Pays Tribute To Takeoff With Maverick City Music At The Grammys

Quavo memorialized the late rapper Takeoff with a moving performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The rapper honored his former Migos bandmate with an emotional tribute alongside the Maverick City Music choir. Quavo, 31, performed his song “Without You,” which he released two months after Takeoff’s death in November.

Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff 🥺🫶🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/scLf1fMfC3 — MAYONCÉ DELAGHETTO 🇭🇹 (@ItsPrettyMaymay) February 6, 2023

Quavo sported a black theatrical mask as he sat in front of a projection of Takeoff. Other musical icons who have passed were shown behind Quavo during the in-memoriam segment, including Stephen “tWitch” Boss. An empty stool was also placed next to Quavo with Takeoff’s chain around the microphone. At the end of the performance, Quavo held the chain up in tribute to Takeoff.

In the song, Quavo honors his Migos bandmate, and vows to see him again someday with touching lyrics, both reflecting on the time they shared together and speaking about how difficult some things have been since Takeoff was murdered. “I don’t know if I’m the same without you,” he raps. “When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dawg.”

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on November 1. He was 28 years old. His attorney Drew Findling shared the sad news of his passing in a statement. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” he said at the time. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

A suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested and charged in December, but he has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on $1 million bond in early January, according to Variety.

Quavo was a member of the rap group Migos with Takeoff and fellow rapper Offset, 31. Takeoff was his nephew, while Offset is their cousin. While the group hadn’t released an album together since June 2021, Quavo and Takeoff did release the collaborative record Only Built For Infinity Links just weeks before Takeoff’s death in October 2022.

After Takeoff’s death, tributes for the late rapper poured in from across the music world, including from Drake, who toured with the trio in 2018. Both Quavo and Offset each honored Takeoff with statements after his passing. “You will continue to send your blessings down from heaven,” Quavo wrote in a lengthy tribute.

Offset didn’t share a tribute until two weeks after his death. He shared a video from his funeral and wrote a heartfelt tribute to him. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you,” he wrote.