Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death

Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

On his Instagram Story, Drake followed up the tribute with more photos from the times he spent with Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball. In one photo, Drake and Migos were dressed up in 70s-inspired costumes. “We were supposed to be all looking like this in our 60s for real,” Drake captioned the image, along with several sad face emojis.

Takeoff was shot and killed during an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston after 2:30 in the morning on Nov. 1. His bandmate and uncle, Quavo, was with him at the time of the shooting. The rapper was dead upon arrival of emergency services.

Drake and Migos toured for three months together in 2018 on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. Drake collaborated with the group back in 2013 when he remixed their song “Versace,” helping them gain more widespread recognition. The 2018 tour took the rappers to various arenas across the United States from August until November.

Takeoff and Quavo had just begun releasing music as a duo in the weeks leading up to Takeoff’s death. The pair did not reveal exactly why they had parted ways with their third Migos member, Offset, but hinted that a lack of “loyalty” had to do with the decision. So far, Quavo and Offset have not publicly spoken in the aftermath of Takeoff’s tragic death.