Houston Mayor Promises To Bring Takeoff’s Killer To Justice: ‘Family Members Are Grieving’

Takeoff, one of three members of the rap trio Migos, was tragically shot and killed during a shooting at a private event in Houston, Tex. on Nov. 1, 2022. In a press conference held that afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his high hopes that there will be a positive end to the ongoing hunt for Takeoff’s murderer. “We will solve this case. We will find the shooter or shooters,” he said.

He also took a moment to send his condolences to those affected by the sudden loss of the “Versace” hitmaker, who was 28 when he was murdered. “I do want to extend my condolences to the mom of Takeoff, to all the family members of Takeoff, to the families and friends,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how famous you are. … Anybody who loses his or her life is a life lost and there are family members and friends who are grieving as a result.”

Sylvester spoke after Houston Sgt. Michael Arrington pleaded with people to send over any relevant tips. “We are looking for any information at this time,” he stated. “We know the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages, tweets, vines, videos. We need all of y’all to send those to us so we can solve this case.”

Directly addressing the death of the late Grammy-nominated rapper, Michael added, “We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now and the only thing that we can do is hope that y’all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

Michael also confirmed that Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene at the venue at 1199 San Jacinto St. in Houston after police responded to a call at approximately 2:30 in the morning. The shooting resulted from a “disagreement” between “a large group of people who gathered at the front door area just outside of the building.”

A 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female were also injured during the shooting and checked themselves into local hospitals with “non-life-threatening injuries.” Michael revealed the individuals have already been in contact with the police to help with the investigation and asked anyone who was there during the shooting to contact Houston’s Homicide Division.

Following the news of Takeoff’s death, fans and fellow celebrities took to social media to express their condolences to Takeoff’s family and remember him as the talented Atlanta-based rapper he was. Gucci Mane, who was featured on Migos’ 2018 Culture II album, posted a photo of Takeoff on Instagram and wrote, “This broke my heart … Rest In Peace.” Chloe Bailey, who will play Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, shared her thoughts on Twitter. “RIP Takeoff my heart is broken,” the singer wrote with three broken-heart emojis. Actress Keke Palmer called the news “horrible” in an Instagram post. “From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible,” she added.