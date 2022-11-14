Quavo Vows to Keep Takeoff’s Name ‘Alive’ As He Mourns Nephew After Death: ‘I’ll Never Leave You’

Quavo, 31, is mourning the death of fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on the morning of Nov. 1. Quavo, who was Takeoff’s uncle, remembered the fellow rapper in a heartbreaking tribute shared on Instagram. Quavo posted the tribute on Nov. 12, one day after friends and family celebrated Takeoff’s life with a memorial service in Atlanta.

“It’s so hard to tell you I’mma miss you because you’re always with me,” Quavo wrote. “And we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move, then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team. You hated playing against me.”

Quavo recalled Takeoff being the “most unbothered person in the world,” and said he was someone who never got mad or raised his voice. However, he also pointed out that his nephew was always the “funniest” person in the room, as well. He called Takeoff his “angel” and said he was “proud” to be his uncle. “You will continue to send your blessings down from heaven,” he wrote. “And I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Quavo and Takeoff formed Migos with Offset in 2008. They released their debut single “Versace” in 2013, followed by four studio albums and numerous mixtapes. As a solo artist, Takeoff released one studio album that came out in 2018, plus five singles. Migos collaborated with other artists such as Offset’s wife Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Travis Scott.

In October, Takeoff and Quavo released an album without Offset, amidst reports that the group had broken up. Although they never confirmed an official breakup, Takeoff and Quavo hinted that they had parted ways with Offset because he wasn’t loyal. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” Quavo told Big Facts in October. “We just came from a loyal family. We’re supposed to stick together. Sometimes when s*** don’t work out, it’s not meant to be.” In the same interview, Takeoff added, “We always family, [thought]. Ain’t nothing going to change.”

Quavo and Takeoff had just released a music video on Oct. 31, hours before Takeoff’s death. The pair were reportedly together at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston where Takeoff was shot and killed, per TMZ. Photos and videos from the scene show a man, presumably Takeoff, on the ground, being tended to by Quavo. Houston police confirmed that the shooting vitim was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot in the head or neck