Cardi B & Offset Mourn Takeoff At Migos Rapper’s Emotional Funeral: See First Photos

Cardi B and Offset arrived to pay tribute to Takeoff at the State Farm Arena on Friday, November 11. The pair were both in attendance to pay their respects to the late rapper, after he was killed at age 28 on November 1. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her husband, both 30, were seen in first photos at the event looking extremely somber. In one photo posted to Twitter, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi wore oversized sunglasses as she sat next to Offset, who also wore shades to the memorial. Both wore head to toe black. In another photo posted to the platform, which you can SEE HERE, Cardi was seen walking in the arena with a bodyguard as she clutched a small handbag. She wore her hair long around her shoulders and finished the mournful look with a dramatic blue manicure and black stiletto heels.

During the services, Offset was visibly overcome as he took to the podium in a video clip. “[Takeoff] changed the culture of music forever,” he said, fighting back tears. “Lord, give us some strength. Just give us some strength… I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it. I don’t get you sometimes. And I believe in you, Father.”

After Takeoff’s death, Offset paid tribute to the late rapper by changing his profile photo on Instagram to a picture of him, but remained silent. Cardi also honored her husband’s former bandmate by retweeting a video from Complex Music of Takeoff speaking about a touching gift that Offset and Quavo gave to him. “My dudes gave me this ring,” Takeoff said in the video. “It’s always going to stay with me, too. I ain’t never going to take it off.”

Takeoff’s sudden and tragic death came after months of speculation that Migos had broken up after Offset unfollowed both his fellow members of the group, who are his cousins, on Instagram. Quavo and Takeoff released a collaborative record without the “Ric Flair Drip” star early in October called Only Built For Infinity Links. Quavo had also hinted at the split in an October interview with the Big Facts podcast. “This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control Music], nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers. And s***, it is what it is. Right now, we gon’ be the duo ’til time tell,” he said.

After Takeoff’s passing, a number of stars took to their social media to share tributes to him, including the likes of Beyoncé and Drake. Drake, who toured with Migos in an extensive world tour, had shared that he wanted to remember the good times that he had with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote on Instagram. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”

Following the rapper’s death, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also promised to bring the person who shot him to justice. “I do want to extend my condolences to the mom of Takeoff, to all the family members of Takeoff, to the families and friends,” he said in a press conference. “It doesn’t matter how famous you are. … Anybody who loses his or her life is a life lost and there are family members and friends who are grieving as a result.” The Harris County Medical Examiner announced that he died from “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” and his death was reported to be a homicide.