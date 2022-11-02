Takeoff’s Cause Of Death Found To Be ‘Penetrating Gunshot Wounds’

Takeoff was revealed to have died from “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner. The manner of death was reported to be a homicide. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Ball, died at 28 in a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Monday, November 1. According to the National Library of Medicine, gunshot wounds to the head are the “deadliest of all gun injuries.” In the research presented, only 9% of patents with gunshot wounds to the head survive.

Police responded to the shooting call at 810 Billiards and Bowling after 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Takeoff was with fellow Migos rapper Quavo. The two were reportedly playing dice when an altercation began, which escalated to the shooting. Police are investigating the shooting.

Takeoff’s lawyer Drew Findling confirmed the rapper’s death in a statement, received by HollywoodLife. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” he said. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

Following Takeoff’s passing, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that law enforcement would try to find the shooter and bring them to justice, in a press conference. “We will solve this case. We will find the shooter or shooters,” he said. “I do want to extend my condolences to the mom of Takeoff, to all the family members of Takeoff, to the families and friends.”

Police Sergeant Michael Arrington expressed similar hopes to find out who killed the “Versace” musician. “We want to find justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now and the only thing that we can do is hope that y’all reach out and assist us in any way to lead to evidence that will help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest on the person responsible for the death of Takeoff,” he said in the press conference. Police Chief Troy Finner also called witnesses to come forward with any information about the shooting available.

A number of stars from the rap world mourned the rapper’s passing, including fellow Migos rapper Offset. The “Only You” star changed his profile picture on Instagram to a photo of Takeoff. Other rappers like Drake, Gucci Mane, and more also shared tributes to Takeoff. Drake, who toured with Migos in 2018, reflected on their time together in an Instagram photo of the two of them onstage. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote. “Rest easy space man Take.”