Quavo Says It’s Not ‘The Same’ Without Takeoff In New Song 2 Months After Rapper’s Death

Quavo is mourning the loss of Takeoff in a new song, “Without You,” which he released on Jan. 5, just two months after Takeoff’s death. The heartbreaking lyrics show Quavo reflecting on how different his life is without Takeoff in it. Takeoff and Quavo were not only in the group Migos together, but they were also relatives, as Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle. The lyrics are gut-wrenching from the very first verse, as Quavo raps, “Tear’s rollin’ down my eyes, can’t tell you how many times I cried, days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you.”

He then goes on to recall specific memories he shared with Takeoff, including “rocking out at Coachella” and going through “hard times” back in the day. “I miss just how you smile at me,” he continues. “Unc and Phew til infinity. I wish I had a time machine, so you could take a ride with me, wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew, so you can never say goodbye to me.” In the song’s chorus, Quavo lets Takeoff know that he’ll see him in heaven one day so they can be together again.

Quavo was there when Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. He was shot three times during an altercation. By the time emergency officials arrived, Takeoff was already dead. Police arrested and charged Patrick Xavier Clark with Takeoff’s murder in early December.

Loved ones gathered to celebrate Takeoff’s life during a funeral service on Nov. 11. Days later, Quavo took to Instagram to mourn his nephew with a touching tribute, as well. “You will continue to send your blessings down from heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live,” Quavo promised. The two were in the midst of beginning a rap career as a duo when Takeoff was killed.