Offset & Quavo Sit Separately At NBA Game 4 Weeks After Reported GRAMMY Blowout Over Takeoff’s Death

Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Offset and his fellow Migos rapper, Quavo, raised concerns of a feud between the pair, once again, as they were spotted sitting separately at an NBA on Friday night in Atlanta. Cardi B’s husband rocked a black hoodie and a plethora of diamond chains, while his cousin Quavo kept a low-key figure in a graphic mask and baseball cap, as seen in photos here.

The rappers’ decision to witness the Portland Trailblazers lose to the hometown Hawks separately came after they reportedly fought backstage at the 65th Grammy Awards, per TMZ. Offset and Quavo were said to have been involved with “a physical fight and had to be pulled apart” moments before a tribute to their late Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot in November 2022. TMZ’ sources reported that the alleged altercation might have been over Offset’s exclusion from the tribute, as the outlet claimed The Grammys asked for Quavo and Offset to perform together, but “Quavo refused to let him take part.”

Offset denied there was a Grammy blow-up, but it didn’t exactly help the matter die, as there have been rumors of strife in the musical group long before Takeoff’s passing. Offset and Cardi B unfollowed the other members in May 2022 and on the same day, Quavo and Takeoff announced they were starting a new project together. The uncle and nephew duo also made a comment about “loyalty” when asked about the possibility of another album. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, because you know we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo explained. Yep, the drama has been around for a bit.

At the time of Takeoff’s murder, however, Offset and Quavo appeared to be on the same page, at least in their mourning of their bandmate. Two weeks after the tragic death, Offset broke his silence, calling the ordeal a “nightmare” on his Instagram post. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words,” he added. Quavo took to his Instagram after the death, writing, “You will continue to send your blessings down from heaven, And I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”