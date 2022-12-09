Offset Says He’s In A ‘Dark Place’ More Than A Month After Takeoff’s Tragic Death

Migos rapper Offset (b. Kiari Kendrell Cephus), 30, jumped on his Twitter account to vent about his somber emotions, just over one month after his cousin, Takeoff‘s tragic death. “In a dark place,” the “Walk It Talk It” singer wrote on Dec. 8. In addition, Offset added a middle finger emoji along with the tweet.

In a dark place 🖕🏾 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 8, 2022

Many of Offset’s 4.4 million followers took to the comments section to offer their condolences and support, despite him not specifying what he was referring to. “Praying for you and the family. Losing someone so close can turn your entire world upside down. Just know he is your guardian angel now. He is with you always,” one fan wrote. While another admirer also wrote some kind words for the mourning artist. “I’m sorry that you are going through this. You have a beautiful wife [Cardi B] and children to help you get through these hard times. Try and use the happy memories you have to get you through. He was a lovely man. Help his legacy shine. Sending love from England to you and your family,” the supporter commented.

Over the weekend of Dec. 3, the 30-year-old also mourned his late cousin via Twitter. “I miss you bra tryna push through the pain,” he wrote, along with a fan-made photo of Takeoff. And earlier, on Nov. 25, the father-of-five tweeted a video of Takeoff dancing and singing. “THE REAL [goat emoji]….ROCKET MAN,” Offset wrote. The Georgia native also put his grief online once more on Nov. 21, with a throwback photo of the late Migos member. “Love you so much,” he tweeted, along with a rocket ship emoji.

The plethora of tributes for Takeoff comes just over month after the young rap icon was shot and killed on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was shot outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, per TMZ. At the time of his passing, Takeoff was with his fellow Migos member and cousin, Quavo, 31. Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, confirmed the news of his death in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” he said. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

One month after Takeoff’s sudden passing, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged for his murder. In addition, a 22-year-old man named Cameron Joshua was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon, that same day. Houston Police chief Troy Finner confirmed the news during a press conference on Dec. 2. “We lost a good man,” Finner said during the conference. “I did not have the pleasure of meeting him. Everybody in the hundreds of people that I talk to spoke about what a great individual he was. I want to thank the family and everybody else for their patience and for allowing us to work through the evidence and the facts.”

Later, a sergeant revealed the details about the events that led to the fatal shooting on the night of Nov. 1. “The event was a private party. There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” he said. The police official also clarified that the late musician was “not involved in the argument” and was an “innocent bystander.”